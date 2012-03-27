LONDON, March 27 Following are comments by Bank
of England Governor Mervyn King, executive director markets Paul
Fisher and monetary policy committee member Ben Broadbent to the
Economic Affairs Committee of parliament's upper chamber on
Tuesday:
KING ON EURO ZONE TACKLING ITS PROBLEMS
"I don't know whether they'll be able to take advantage of
(the window of opportunity) or not. It's a question of political
action. The strategy seems to be to encourage structural
development in the countries that have lost a great deal of
competitiveness in the past 10-12 years."
"In the meantime there will be a challenging time for the
countries that are struggling to gain competitiveness. I'm
struggling to give a firm view on whether or not they're dealing
with their underlying problems."
KING ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
"If you look at the conventional indicators of credibility
-- inflation expectation -- there's no sign that they have moved
up.
"Perhaps most important of all, if you look at wage
settlements, then wage settlements and average earnings are
rising at a rate which is actually below that that we would
normally associate with meeting the inflation target.
"Clearly we are not happy with the outcomes of inflation in
the last few years."
KING: BANKS FACE FUNDING PRESSURES
"Banks clearly face pressure in funding markets to reduce
leverage.
"Even though funding costs have come down in the first
couple of months of this year, they're still higher than they
were a couple of months ago because of what's going on in the
euro area."
KING ON MORE QE
"I don't know whether it's going to be required or not. We
make a fresh judgement every month as to what we think is
necessary. We are prepared to change our minds each and every
month. If we were to do more, it would be in the form of
conventional gilt purchases, yes. That is the way in which we
can increase the amount of money in the economy."
KING ON RETURN TO GROWTH
"I would like to think that we can go back to the sort of
economic growth rates we saw in the past.
"Those people who are struggling on low incomes would feel
it (would be) rather a policy of despair to say that we can't
achieve growth.
"I see no economic reason why we cannot in the long run go
back to the sort of growth rates we had before.
"Once we come through this crisis we will able to get back
to that sort of period again, but it will take some time."
KING ON GAUGING IMPACT OF QE
"I think any calcuLation of the quantitative effect has to
be very speculative. We think we were able to identify when we
started the asset purchase proramme the impact on asset prices
and long term interest rates because the market wasn't
anticipated. As we've done subsequent waves, it was harder to
calcuate the market response because the market was learning to
anticipate the annoucement of asset purchases.
"I don't myself attach enormous weight to the accuracy of
these esitmates, but we do our best.
We've made our calculations, but they're not very precise
estimates. There must be big standard errors around those
estimates."