LONDON, March 27 Following are comments by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, executive director markets Paul Fisher and monetary policy committee member Ben Broadbent to the Economic Affairs Committee of parliament's upper chamber on Tuesday:

KING ON EURO ZONE TACKLING ITS PROBLEMS

"I don't know whether they'll be able to take advantage of (the window of opportunity) or not. It's a question of political action. The strategy seems to be to encourage structural development in the countries that have lost a great deal of competitiveness in the past 10-12 years."

"In the meantime there will be a challenging time for the countries that are struggling to gain competitiveness. I'm struggling to give a firm view on whether or not they're dealing with their underlying problems."

KING ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

"If you look at the conventional indicators of credibility -- inflation expectation -- there's no sign that they have moved up.

"Perhaps most important of all, if you look at wage settlements, then wage settlements and average earnings are rising at a rate which is actually below that that we would normally associate with meeting the inflation target.

"Clearly we are not happy with the outcomes of inflation in the last few years."

KING: BANKS FACE FUNDING PRESSURES

"Banks clearly face pressure in funding markets to reduce leverage.

"Even though funding costs have come down in the first couple of months of this year, they're still higher than they were a couple of months ago because of what's going on in the euro area."

KING ON MORE QE

"I don't know whether it's going to be required or not. We make a fresh judgement every month as to what we think is necessary. We are prepared to change our minds each and every month. If we were to do more, it would be in the form of conventional gilt purchases, yes. That is the way in which we can increase the amount of money in the economy."

KING ON RETURN TO GROWTH

"I would like to think that we can go back to the sort of economic growth rates we saw in the past.

"Those people who are struggling on low incomes would feel it (would be) rather a policy of despair to say that we can't achieve growth.

"I see no economic reason why we cannot in the long run go back to the sort of growth rates we had before.

"Once we come through this crisis we will able to get back to that sort of period again, but it will take some time."

KING ON GAUGING IMPACT OF QE

"I think any calcuLation of the quantitative effect has to be very speculative. We think we were able to identify when we started the asset purchase proramme the impact on asset prices and long term interest rates because the market wasn't anticipated. As we've done subsequent waves, it was harder to calcuate the market response because the market was learning to anticipate the annoucement of asset purchases.

"I don't myself attach enormous weight to the accuracy of these esitmates, but we do our best.

We've made our calculations, but they're not very precise estimates. There must be big standard errors around those estimates."