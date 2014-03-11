LONDON, March 11 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday he was concerned that an improvement in
the housing market could lead to a worsening of mortgage
underwriting standards.
"Underwriting standards at present of mortgage providers are
quite high...," said Carney in remarks to a committee of
lawmakers.
"Our concern is that those underwriting standards will
deteriorate and that that deterioration itself would be fed by
general improvement in the housing market."
Britain's recovery to date has been driven by household
spending and a revival in the property market. Mortgage
approvals in January hit their highest since November 2007.
For highlights of comments by Bank of England governor Mark
Carney and other bank officials in a hearing of the Treasury
Committee in parliament, click on
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)