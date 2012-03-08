* BoE keeps QE steady at 325 bln stg, rates stay at 0.5 pct
* Economists doubt whether there will be more QE in May
* MPC minutes due on March 21 alongside UK's 2012 budget
By David Milliken
LONDON, March 8 The Bank of England left
its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, deciding that
February's extra 50 billion pounds ($79 billion) of quantitative
easing was enough for now to support the economy through a
period of fitful recovery.
None of the economists polled by Reuters last week had
expected the BoE to deviate from the latest three-month
programme of gilt purchases with new money, announced last
month, and the debate is increasingly shifting to whether there
will be more QE in May.
February's meeting showed growing divisions on the Monetary
Policy Committee, despite the majority vote to raise the QE
total by 50 billion pounds to 325 billion. Two MPC members
wanted a 75 billion pound increase, while others saw a case for
no QE at all.
There was little market reaction to Thursday's decision, and
most economists now doubt that there will be further QE in May
unless there is a sharp worsening in the euro zone debt crisis.
"We expect the BoE to refrain from further asset purchases
and to shift into a wait-and-see mode ... based on our view that
the economic recovery should have gained some traction by May,"
said ABN Amro economist Joost Beaumont.
How the MPC's debate panned out this month will become clear
on March 21, when the BoE releases minutes of their two-day
meeting. Finance minister George Osborne will present his 2012
budget, in which he is under pressure to find ways to boost
sluggish growth, the same day.
However, Britain's coalition government of Conservatives and
Liberal Democrats cannot engage in any significant spending
measures due to a commitment to largely eliminate the country's
hefty budget deficit before a national election in May 2015.
Part of Osborne's plans involve 'credit easing' measures to
boost the flow of lending to smaller firms.
BoE Governor Mervyn King has strongly resisted expanding the
central bank's remit beyond buying gilts and a token sum of
corporate bonds, saying it is the job of government and
commercial banks to make more fine-grained decisions about which
sectors firms should get scarce credit.
The BoE has forecast a choppy recovery this year, with
growth likely to be distorted by an extra public holiday to mark
Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee as well as an influx of
tourists for the London Olympics.
Business activity surveys have softened slightly from
January's relatively strong readings, and oil
prices have surged - a double-edged sword that may push
up inflation in the short-term, but weaken medium-term growth.
With inflation still well above target at 3.6 percent, the
record high just hit by British petrol prices may make more
hawkish policymakers nervous about the central bank's forecast
that inflation will be below 2 percent by the end of the year.
March's policy decision marks the third anniversary of the
BoE's decision at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 to
cut interest rates to a record-low 0.5 percent and start buying
financial market assets with newly created money.
QE has generally enjoyed support from Britain's politicians
and public, though there have been concerns that it has hurt
pensioners' retirement income. Earlier on Thursday, the National
Association of Pension Funds said the 125 billion pounds of QE
sanctioned since October may have cost them 90 billion pounds.