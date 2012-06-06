* Consensus for Bank of England to hold fire on stimulus
* Weak surveys, euro crisis have increased QE chances
* BoE decision due at 1100 GMT on Thursday
By David Milliken
LONDON, June 7 A slump in British manufacturing
activity and a deepening sense of crisis in the euro zone have
boosted the chances that the Bank of England will opt for more
economic stimulus on Thursday, just a month after deciding to
pause its quantitative easing programme.
The overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters
last week expected the BoE to keep policy steady, although at
least two major banks have changed their forecasts since the
release of a far weaker than expected factory survey on Friday.
"We are now expecting 50 billion pounds ($77 billion) of QE
tomorrow - largely because we can't see any reasonable grounds
to delay. Things have generally deteriorated since May," said
Lloyds Bank economist Adam Chester.
Last month the BoE decided not to raise its 325 billion
pound target for asset purchases, ending seven months of gilt
buying as part of its QE programme. The Monetary Policy
Committee's vote was 8-1 to stop purchases, although for some
members that decision was "finely balanced".
Since then, official data has shown that Britain's economy
contracted slightly more than first estimated. And on Friday,
May's manufacturing PMI reading dropped to a 3-year low, giving
economists pause for thought because recently the BoE has
focused more on such private-sector surveys than on official
figures.
Much will therefore hang on PMI data for Britain's dominant
services data, due at 0828 GMT on Thursday, less than three
hours before the BoE announces its policy decision at 1100 GMT.
The International Monetary Fund last month urged the BoE to
do more to help Britain's struggling economy - including a
further cut to its record-low 0.5 percent interest rate, an
option that the BoE has dismissed to date as ineffectual and
potentially damaging to banks' profit margins.
However, Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley said the
BoE's argument was wearing thin. Deposit rates have crept up to
a point where banks now have more scope to cut the rates they
pay savers than they did when the BoE last cut rates in March
2009, he said, adding that there was a strong chance of a cut to
0.25 percent on Thursday as well as more QE.
Nonetheless, most economists expect the BoE to follow the
lead of the European Central Bank on Wednesday and keep policy
unchanged, despite warning that the euro zone economy was
increasingly vulnerable to financial market tension.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, said on
Tuesday it was effectively losing access to credit markets due
to prohibitive borrowing costs and appealed to European partners
to help revive its banks.
"The Bank (of England) will sit on its hands for now," said
Scotiabank's Alan Clarke. "I don't think inflation will
undershoot their target two years ahead - although the
incremental news since (May) has been overwhelmingly
dove-friendly," he added.
Last month the BoE pushed back until the second half of next
year the point at which it expects inflation to return to its 2
percent target, having previously forecast it would be below 2
percent by the end of this year.
The latest inflation data showed a sharp fall to 3 percent
from 3.5 percent, but BoE officials have said they expect it to
stay around this level for several more months.
A deeper worry, expressed by BoE chief economist Spencer
Dale, one of the more hawkish voices on the MPC, is that
stagnant GDP and high inflation are symptoms of supply-side
problems rather than a simple lack of demand.
This, Clarke said, was something QE was ill-equipped to
tackle. "The things that are hurting the economy at the moment
aren't things that QE can fix."