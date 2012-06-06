* Consensus for Bank of England to hold fire on stimulus

* Weak surveys, euro crisis have increased QE chances

* BoE decision due at 1100 GMT on Thursday

By David Milliken

LONDON, June 7 A slump in British manufacturing activity and a deepening sense of crisis in the euro zone have boosted the chances that the Bank of England will opt for more economic stimulus on Thursday, just a month after deciding to pause its quantitative easing programme.

The overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters last week expected the BoE to keep policy steady, although at least two major banks have changed their forecasts since the release of a far weaker than expected factory survey on Friday.

"We are now expecting 50 billion pounds ($77 billion) of QE tomorrow - largely because we can't see any reasonable grounds to delay. Things have generally deteriorated since May," said Lloyds Bank economist Adam Chester.

Last month the BoE decided not to raise its 325 billion pound target for asset purchases, ending seven months of gilt buying as part of its QE programme. The Monetary Policy Committee's vote was 8-1 to stop purchases, although for some members that decision was "finely balanced".

Since then, official data has shown that Britain's economy contracted slightly more than first estimated. And on Friday, May's manufacturing PMI reading dropped to a 3-year low, giving economists pause for thought because recently the BoE has focused more on such private-sector surveys than on official figures.

Much will therefore hang on PMI data for Britain's dominant services data, due at 0828 GMT on Thursday, less than three hours before the BoE announces its policy decision at 1100 GMT.

The International Monetary Fund last month urged the BoE to do more to help Britain's struggling economy - including a further cut to its record-low 0.5 percent interest rate, an option that the BoE has dismissed to date as ineffectual and potentially damaging to banks' profit margins.

However, Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley said the BoE's argument was wearing thin. Deposit rates have crept up to a point where banks now have more scope to cut the rates they pay savers than they did when the BoE last cut rates in March 2009, he said, adding that there was a strong chance of a cut to 0.25 percent on Thursday as well as more QE.

Nonetheless, most economists expect the BoE to follow the lead of the European Central Bank on Wednesday and keep policy unchanged, despite warning that the euro zone economy was increasingly vulnerable to financial market tension.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, said on Tuesday it was effectively losing access to credit markets due to prohibitive borrowing costs and appealed to European partners to help revive its banks.

"The Bank (of England) will sit on its hands for now," said Scotiabank's Alan Clarke. "I don't think inflation will undershoot their target two years ahead - although the incremental news since (May) has been overwhelmingly dove-friendly," he added.

Last month the BoE pushed back until the second half of next year the point at which it expects inflation to return to its 2 percent target, having previously forecast it would be below 2 percent by the end of this year.

The latest inflation data showed a sharp fall to 3 percent from 3.5 percent, but BoE officials have said they expect it to stay around this level for several more months.

A deeper worry, expressed by BoE chief economist Spencer Dale, one of the more hawkish voices on the MPC, is that stagnant GDP and high inflation are symptoms of supply-side problems rather than a simple lack of demand.

This, Clarke said, was something QE was ill-equipped to tackle. "The things that are hurting the economy at the moment aren't things that QE can fix."