* BoE split 5-4 in June on more quantitative easing
* King, Miles, Posen urge extra 50 bln stg; Fisher 25 bln
* Reuters poll shows 80 pct chance of QE increase in July
* BoE's Broadbent sees growing case for more stimulus
By David Milliken
LONDON, June 20 The Bank of England signalled on
Wednesday that it was close to releasing a wave of new money
into the shrinking British economy because of the worsening euro
zone debt crisis.
Such a move would effectively involve printing money to buy
government bonds, in turn lowering British borrowing costs.
Coming on the back of last week's announcement of new BoE
and government measures to spur lending to businesses, it
underlines the depth of concern that exists about the state of
Britain's economy as its main trading partners weaken.
The first of last week's new lending measures also took
effect on Wednesday, when the BoE gave banks 5 billion pounds of
low-interest six-month loans. The banks were urged by the BoE to
take the money, sources told Reuters.
Minutes of the BoE's last policy meeting showed officials
split 5-4 against launching a new round of monetary stimulus by
buying government bonds, a form of quantitative easing,
significantly with Governor Mervyn King in favour.
A Reuters poll taken after the minutes came out showed that
economists now see a 80 percent chance of another round of QE
next month.
The last time the MPC was so divided was in June 2007 - when
officials split 5-4 over whether to raise interest rates on the
eve of the financial crisis - and the previous time King was in
a minority was August 2009, when he also wanted more QE than the
consensus.
The minutes show far stronger support for more stimulus than
many economists had expected, and follow the announcement last
week of new BoE and government and help Britain's economy, which
returned to recession late last year.
They also gel with the mood of other authorities around the
world in the face of weakening global growth and massive
uncertainty about the euro zone, which combines to rival the
United States as the largest economy in the world.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is under pressure to authorise more
stimulus later on Wednesday at the end of a two-day policy
meeting, while the People's Bank of China cut interest rates two
weeks ago in a surprise move.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee said the global economy
was slowing and that risks to Britain and the rest of the world
from financial distress and political tension in the euro zone
had intensified.
“"Most members judged that some further economic stimulus
was either warranted immediately or would probably become
warranted in order to meet the inflation target," minutes of the
June 6-7 meeting said.
British sovereign bonds outperformed German government debt
after the news, as markets bet the bank would soon restart its
programme of quantitative easing.
QE is designed to help the economy by making borrowing
cheaper and has already led to 325 billion pounds of British
government bond purchases.
"The vote in June was much closer than many had been
expecting," said Citi economist Michael Saunders. "It's clear
the MPC are heading for further QE soon in large scale and I
think it's highly important that the governor has switched his
vote on that."
The BoE called a halt to new gilt purchases in May, largely
because inflation was proving slower than forecast in falling
back to its 2 percent target.
But this month the BoE said inflation was now likely to be
lower than forecast, in part because of falls in oil prices and
less generous wage deals as well as risks from the euro zone.
Since the MPC meeting, inflation dropped unexpectedly to 2.8
percent from 3 percent.
QE NOT CERTAIN NEXT MONTH
Last month external BoE member David Miles was the only
official to call for an expansion of QE, but this month he was
joined by King and external member Adam Posen in urging an extra
50 billion pounds of purchases.
Paul Fisher, the BoE's executive director for markets,
supported a 25 billion pound increase.
BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent - one of the five to oppose
more QE this month - told Reuters in an interview that the case
for more QE had increased, but that he would want to look at the
impact of new BoE and government schemes to boost credit before
agreeing to more gilt purchases. [ID:nL9E7J904J
Despite the closeness of the vote, some economists said it
would be wrong to see more QE next month as a done deal.
"The immediate reaction on the minutes when you see a 5-4 is
QE is imminent, and they are flagging it coming. But I don't
think it is entirely as black and white as that," said
Scotiabank economist Alan Clarke.
In the minutes, some MPC members had said they wanted to see
the outcomes of Greek and French elections before deciding on
more QE. Both took place last weekend, and Greece appears to
have formed a government that broadly supports the country's
existing bailout.
The government's options to stimulate the economy are
limited due to its commitment to eliminate most of Britain's big
budget deficit over the next five years - putting much of the
onus on the BoE.
Demand for the 5 billion pounds lent on Wednesday appeared
muted as the BoE had to lend some of the funds at the minimum 25
basis point premium over its 0.5 percent Bank Rate that it was
willing to accept.
Anthony O'Brien, strategist at Morgan Stanley, said the
result suggested that "the need for liquidity is not as bad as
possibly people thought it might be", and that the terms on
which the BoE accepted lower-grade collateral were relatively
unattractive.
The BoE asked big banks to participate in the operation, in
order to remove any stigma attached to taking what could be seen
as emergency cash, several people familiar with the matter said.