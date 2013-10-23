* BoE sees stronger growth, lower unemployment than August
* MPC unanimous that rates and QE should stay on hold
* Concerns growth may be unbalanced, productivity uncertain
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, Oct 23 British unemployment appears to
be falling slightly faster than forecast against a backdrop of a
robust recovery which is proving stronger than expected, Bank of
England policymakers concluded at their October rate-setting
meeting.
The BoE committed in August to keep interest rates on hold
until unemployment hits 7 percent - something it forecast would
take three years - unless inflation threatens to get out of
control or there are major risks to financial stability.
But since then growth has been strong and the unemployment
has dropped to 7.7 percent from 7.8 percent, prompting analysts
to predict the BoE would amend its forecasts and eventually
raise rates earlier.
"The fall in unemployment in the three months to July
appeared to reflect growth in full-time permanent jobs," minutes
of the Monetary Policy Committee's Oct. 8-9 discussion showed.
"It now therefore seemed probable that unemployment would be
lower, and output growth faster, in the second half of 2013 than
expected at the time of the August Inflation Report."
Even at the time of the August forecasts, most
private-sector economists were already expecting unemployment to
fall much faster than the BoE predicted, and for interest rates
to rise sooner than the late 2016 date implied by the central
bank.
Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank, said the bank's
recognition that slack in the economy was being run down more
quickly than it thought in August suggested the BoE might bring
forward its estimate for when unemployment falls to 7 percent.
"Whether it will be in November is perhaps premature to say,
but over the course of the next few months I will certainly be
looking for indications that they might need to bring it
forward."
Capital Economics, a consultancy, said a change as soon as
November was probable but the Bank's interest rates still looked
set to stay at its record low for several more years given the
scope for productivity improvements.
UNANIMOUS VOTE
The MPC voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold,
with no signs that any of the 'knock-out' clauses that can void
the forward guidance policy were close to being breached, and
saw little case for more stimulus.
However, policymakers remained divided about how rapidly
productivity would pick up, and by extension, how fast
unemployment will fall as the economy recovers.
"It was too soon to draw a firm conclusion from recent
labour market outturns about the extent to which productivity
would increase," the minutes said, adding that officials would
look closely at wage settlements early next year.
Bank of England staff now forecast that the economy would
grow by 0.7 percent a quarter or slightly faster in the second
half of 2013, a stronger growth rate than assumed in August but
less than that indicated by some private-sector surveys.
The U.S. government shutdown was assumed to have limited
lasting impact, but overall prospects for overseas demand were
mixed.
As a result, policymakers are concerned that Britain's
growth would be less balanced than it would like, and
insufficiently weighted towards exports and longer-term
investment.
Speaking elsewhere on Wednesday, Britain's deputy finance
minister Danny Alexander urged businesses to invest more of
their 500 billion pounds ($810.6 billion) in cash deposits to
help boost the recovery.
"The engine has had a full service and is getting going
again. But it won't get into top gear until British business
starts investing some of the half-trillion pounds' worth of cash
it's built up in reserve," Alexander said.
The MPC noted a recent rise in sterling could have mixed
effects on the economy. While a stronger currency bears down on
inflation and increases disposable income, over the medium term
it may raise demand for imports and hurt exports.
The MPC also said that a recent rise in house prices that
has seen national prices rise by around 6 percent on the year
was likely to continue. Figures from the British Bankers'
Association on Wednesday showed a 40 percent annual rise in
mortgage approvals.
This could boost growth by increasing collateral available
to households and small businesses, making it easier for them to
borrow.
The BoE's long-term goal remains to return consumer price
inflation to 2 percent, without causing unnecessary volatility
in growth. Inflation has exceeded 2 percent since December 2009,
and currently stands at 2.7 percent.