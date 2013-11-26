* Carney accuses forward guidance critic of failed logic
* BoE governor says 7 pct unemployment no rate hike trigger
* Carney says official UK economic data need improvement
* Reports of RBS's treatment of small firms troubling
(Adds Carney quotes, background)
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, Nov 26 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney hit back on Tuesday at critics of forward guidance, his
centrepiece policy, saying economic recovery would be at risk if
the BoE had not spelt out how long it would keep interest rates
at record lows.
In a sometimes-tetchy session with lawmakers - which
contrasted with the warm reception at his first appearance
earlier this year - Carney also took aim at Britain's official
statistics and expressed deep concern at reports Royal Bank of
Scotland had mistreated small businesses.
Carney took over the BoE in July, and a month later the bank
said it would not consider raising interest rates until
unemployment fell to 7 percent. The bank said at the time that
might take three years.
Since then, growth has picked up speed and unemployment has
fallen faster than the BoE had expected, adding to doubts about
how long the interest rate pledge will last.
Carney faced barbed questions from members of the Treasury
Committee in Britain's lower house of parliament.
One legislator from the same Conservative party as finance
minister George Osborne, who appointed Carney, suggested forward
guidance was "dead on arrival". Carney called that a "total
failure of logic".
He said markets would be factoring in a much earlier
interest rate hike if the BoE had not spelt out its plan.
"We are not seeing an adjustment in short-term expectations
of interest rate moves.... Historic relationships would have
fully priced in interest rate moves given the strength of this
recovery right now."
Another legislator from the opposition Labour Party accused
him of putting too favourable a gloss on Britain's economic
performance and of cosying up to Osborne, something Carney said
left him "more than mildly offended".
Carney also said he had no political ambitions in his native
Canada. That may not end speculation that he could change his
mind later - last year, he denied being interested in becoming
governor of the BoE.
SEVEN PERCENT THRESHOLD
Carney stressed that the 7 percent used in unemployment
forecasts would not compel the Bank to raise rates. "Seven
percent is a threshold, not a trigger," Carney said.
Unemployment reached 7.6 percent in the three months to
September. Earlier this month, the BoE said it could fall to 7
percent as soon as the fourth quarter of next year, a big chance
from its forecasts of August.
The pace of Britain's recovery this year has surprised even
the government and made it the pace-setter among other advanced
economies around the world. Carney sounded a note of caution,
saying the recovery was starting from a low base.
He also said the BoE's job of measuring the health of the
economy was being hampered by sub-standard official data,
especially on business investment and debt levels.
"I was much more comfortable with the data in Canada," said
Carney who was governor of the Bank of Canada before taking over
the British central bank in July.
Asked about Britain's housing market recovery, Carney said
it was likely that prices would continue to rise strongly.
"There is momentum in the housing market. We expect that
near-term momentum will be sustained for a period before
ultimately house price growth will be more consistent with
normal income growth," he said.
Carney also said two reports published on Monday into the
state-owned RBS's treatment of small businesses were "both
deeply troubling and extremely serious", and that further
investigations were needed to assess the scale of the problem.
Carney said Britain's Financial Conduct Authority - a
regulator separate from the BoE - needed to conduct an inquiry
into suggestions RBS closed down viable small businesses too
quickly in order to profit from a firesale of their assets.
(Additional reporting by Christina Fincher, Freya Berry,
Alexander Winning and Silvia Antonioli; writing by William
Schomberg; Editing by Larry King)