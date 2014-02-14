By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Schomberg
LONDON Feb 13 The Bank of England's new
guidance plan has shifted the focus of monetary policy away from
one indicator which was hard to predict to another which is
almost impossible to gauge.
The BoE on Wednesday pointed investors more squarely at
measures of spare capacity in the economy to understand what it
is likely to do with rates. That contrasted with the previous,
more specific link to a fall in the unemployment rate.
With opinion divided on how much slack there really is in
Britain's economy, the Bank's new approach will keep investors
on their toes about when interest rates will rise, even if most
of them are pricing in a hike in the second quarter of 2015.
"There is going to be a lot of attention on every single
mention about spare capacity in every speech by policymakers,"
said David Owen, chief European financial economist at
Jefferies.
The fuzzier focus should allow Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney to avoid a re-run of recent events, when a rapid fall in
unemployment caught policymakers off guard and forced them to
quickly "evolve" the forward guidance policy they had adopted
only six months earlier.
The new focus on spare capacity has enough wiggle room to
maintain unity at the bank, for now.
"Most of this new guidance is fairly vague and will be open
to quite different interpretations by various Monetary Policy
Committee members, which is presumably what helped the Committee
agree to it," said BNP Paribas economist David Tinsley.
But the closer link to the output gap - the difference
between actual and potential gross domestic product which has
been historically difficult to pin down - could also add to
volatility in markets when economic data is released.
Furthermore, the new plan loses much of the clarity of the
previous one.
"Guidance was considered essential to give more certainty to
businesses, but the new fudged guidance is much more complicated
than the old simple message," Rob Wood, chief UK economist at
Berenberg, said.
PUZZLE UNSOLVED
Economists' assessments of the amount of slack in the
economy vary widely. Seven years on from the start of the
financial crisis, they still have not cracked the "productivity
puzzle" - why a rebound in economic output has not made workers
more productive, as would be expected in an upswing.
The BoE is more pessimistic on productivity than three
months ago and said on Wednesday the economy has spare capacity
equivalent to about 1 to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product,
based on factors such as the number of people out of work or
those wanting to work longer hours.
That estimate looked low compared with estimates of the
output gap in 2014 gathered in a report by the Institute for
Fiscal Studies last week. Those forecasts ranged from as low as
zero to as high as 6.0 percent of GDP.
It was also lower than the 1.8 percent forecast used by
government when setting fiscal policy.
Whether spare capacity vanishes more quickly or more slowly
than the BoE expects - something which will determine when rates
rise - depends on many factors, including how many part-time
workers get full-time work and how much companies invest.
Capital Economics says the output gap stands at a wide 6
percent of GDP - the highest of the forecasts cited in the IFS
report - and it says interest rates can therefore stay on hold
at least until the end of 2015.
"It seems implausible to us that the financial crisis could
have been so devastating, that it had such a damaging effect on
the economy," Martin Beck, an economist at the consultancy,
said, citing Britain's track record of growth over decades.
"It's very likely that we will see a strong recovery in
productivity over the next few years and that implies less
inflationary pressure."
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Fathom Consulting said
the output gap has already been wiped out and it estimates any
growth above 1-1.5 percent would risk a rise in inflation.
On that basis, the BoE should begin tightening monetary
policy in the middle of this year, said Phil Lachowycz, an
economist at Fathom Consulting. But he doubts Carney and the
rest of the MPC will move that quickly.
"While he is very keen and the committee is very keen to say
they are not going to take risks with the recovery, we think
that means it's possibly taking risks with inflation instead by
holding Bank rate low for too long," Lachowycz said.