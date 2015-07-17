* Carney sees rate hike decision in "sharper relief" by
year-end
* Momentum behind UK economy means rate hike will be needed
* Risks remain from sterling strength, big c/a deficit
* Sterling hits 7-1/2 year high, but bond market reaction
muted
* Economists note Carney previously hinted at higher rates
in 2014
By Andy Bruce and John Geddie
LONDON, July 17 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney has raised the possibility that the central bank could
lift interest rates from their record low before the year is
out, his strongest hint yet that the BoE is moving towards
tighter policy.
Carney said in a speech late on Thursday that the British
economy's strong momentum meant the decision on when to raise
rates would come into sharper focus around the end of this year.
Sterling extended gains on Friday, touching a new 7-1/2 year
high against a basket of other currencies, as until
recently financial markets had not expected rates to rise before
mid-2016.
But many economists treated his remarks with caution, as
similar comments in 2014 were not followed up by higher rates.
Carney's speech puts the British central bank on track to
follow the U.S. Federal Reserve by raising interest rates in the
near future, after more than six years at rock-bottom levels
amid the fallout of the global financial crisis.
"In my view, the decision as to when to start such a process
of adjustment will likely come into sharper relief around the
turn of this year," Carney said in a speech at Lincoln Cathedral
in eastern England.
A slump in oil prices in the second half of last year put
paid to earlier plans by the BoE to raise interest rates, as
inflation tumbled towards its lowest rate since 1960.
British government bonds reacted cautiously to Carney's
comments, with little change on Friday in their pricing for a
rate rise, as they had been wrong-footed last year.
"However, the pick-up in wages makes this time far more
likely to be 'for real'," Jamie Searle, a fixed income
strategist at Citi, said.
FIRMER INFLATION
Carney said inflation pressures were now starting to firm
again. British wages -- a key metric for the central bank --
have recorded their fastest growth in over five years, and
Carney said he expected the effect of falling oil prices to drop
out of the annual inflation rate around the turn of the year.
But he also said sterling's recent strength would act as a
brake on higher rates, and that this was "particularly relevant"
as the monetary policies of the euro zone and Britain diverge.
Carney said the prospects for higher rates depended on
wringing out the remaining slack in the economy, which would
require sustained economic growth of around 0.6 percent per
quarter.
In the medium term, he predicted interest rates would
probably rise to a level about half as high as their historical
average of around 4.5 percent.
Outgoing MPC member David Miles on Tuesday suggested the
right level of interest rates, to keep inflation on track and
demand in line with capacity, would be around 3 percent in two
years' time. Miles, usually seen as a "dove", surprised markets
by saying it was "likely to be right" to hike rates soon.
There is now a strong possibility that August's meeting
could see a renewed split among the nine BoE rate setters for
the first time this year. In the second half of last year,
before inflation started to tumble due to lower oil prices, MPC
members Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty voted for higher rates.
But rising productivity, and the risk that underlying
inflation would be slower to pick up than some at the BoE
expected, made a rate rise in early 2016 the most likely option,
J.P. Morgan economist Allan Monks said.
Carney also acknowledged the risks to Britain's economic
outlook, including its large current account deficit. This
argued for a "right policy mix" that includes tight fiscal
policy. "Given these considerations, the MPC will have to feel
its way as it goes," he said.
(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby
Chopra)