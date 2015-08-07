LONDON Aug 7 The Bank of England hit the public
with a barrage of economic forecasts this week but made no
mention of what may prove the biggest influence on when it
starts to raise interest rates -- what the U.S. Federal Reserve
does next.
The British central bank surprised some investors on
Thursday by sounding relaxed about keeping rates at a record low
0.5 percent, where they have sat since the nadir of the
financial crisis more than six years ago.
Only one of the BoE's nine policymakers voted for an
immediate rate hike, the first split this year. Economists had
expected more widespread dissent as rising wages point to future
price pressure, even with inflation currently at zero.
Central to the lack of urgency on raising rates is the
strength of sterling, which earlier this week touched its
highest level in more than seven years against a basket of
currencies.
The strong pound will push down import prices further and do
part of the job that would usually fall to higher rates.
And a key factor for sterling will be the Fed's decision on
when to raise U.S. interest rates, possibly as soon as next
month.
This would allow Carney and the BoE to see exactly what
happens to the world economy when the U.S. central bank starts
tightening.
"The way the Bank of England puts out its rhetoric, they
centre it around sterling. But in reality it has got more to do
with the global economy's response to the start of the Fed's
rate cycle," Mike Amey, head of the UK portfolio of global fund
management firm Pimco, said.
"I would want to see how the economy responds to what would
be the first rate hike in nine years out of the world's major
central bank and then think about hiking rates myself."
BoE officials bristle at the suggestion that they are
waiting to follow their U.S. peers.
The United States and Britain have broken away from the
leading advanced economies in Europe and Asia which remain deep
in stimulus plans to try to revive growth.
In both countries, unemployment has tumbled and U.S.
payrolls data on Friday showed a rebound in wages after a
surprise stall the month before, opening the door wider to a Fed
interest rate hike in September.
David Miles, a member of the Bank's Monetary Policy
Committee, said last month it was "a daft idea" to think the BoE
could not raise rates before the Fed moved.
Yet a British rate hike before the Fed would push sterling
up further, complicating the BoE's task of getting inflation
back to its 2 percent target in two years and adding to
exporters' worries about the pound's strength.
Morgan Stanley fixed income strategist Anthony O'Brien said
sterling's exchange rate against the dollar and the price of
British government bonds were currently particularly heavily
influenced by market expectations for future Fed policy.
"The market expects (that) only by waiting until after the
Fed tightens policy will the expected depreciation in sterling
allow the MPC to lift off," O'Brien said.
Most economists expect a rate rise around February. But
economists at UBS said a September hike in the United States and
fresh signs of strength in Britain's labour market could revive
expectations of a BoE move in November.
"The market is currently pricing the first hike in May next
year. We continue to consider the risk of an earlier hike to be
underpriced," the UBS analysts said in an email to clients.
"Keep an eye on the Fed for insights into just how underpriced
this possibility is."
(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)