LONDON, March 8 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe spoke on Tuesday to
members of Britain's parliament about the country's membership
of the European Union, ahead of an in-out referendum on June 23.
During a session that lasted close to three hours, Carney
rejected accusations of partisanship in the EU debate made by
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a eurosceptic Conservative member of
parliament.
Below are some of the highlights of the session.
PRO-BREXIT MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB REES-MOGG TO CARNEY
I am concerned that in the evidence you've given you've
continued the tendency of the letter (sent earlier to members of
parliament) and your speech to pick on the positives of the
European Union and ignore the negatives.
What concerns me is that the influence and strength of the
Bank of England is in its Olympian detachment from day to day
political partisanship, and in your evidence, in your letter and
in your speech you are getting into political partisanship,
removing yourself from your Olympian detachment, (and) damaging
the Bank's ability to regulate through influence, which has
historically been just as important as the black letter of the
law.
CARNEY RESPONDS TO REES-MOGG
With respect Mr Rees-Mogg, what concerns me is your
selective memory in terms ... my responses.
REES-MOGG TO CARNEY, IN SEPARATE EXCHANGE
The statement you make about the dynamism of the economy
could just as well refer to the reforms introduced by Margaret
Thatcher. It is speculative and beneath the dignity of the Bank
of England to be making speculative, pro-EU comments.
CARNEY RESPONDS TO REES-MOGG
I am not going to let that stand ... Take the example of
trade ... I am very confident about the grounding of the foreign
direct investment point.
CARNEY: BREXIT BIGGEST DOMESTIC RISK TO FINANCIAL STABILITY
It is a risk to domestic financial stability and it has some
potential to amplify pre-existing risk to financial stability.
The issue is the biggest domestic risk to financial
stability in part because of the issues around uncertainty but
also because it has the potential to ... amplify risks around
the current account, potential risks around housing, potential
risks around market functioning, which we're trying to mitigate,
and also associated risk with respect to the euro area.
CARNEY: STERLING DEPRECIATION PARTLY DUE TO ECB EASING
I think if we look at the pound since November, since our
inflation report in November, and obviously it moves around but
high single-digit depreciation on ERI and relative to the U.S.
dollar in terms of its dollar trade-weighted basket, there's a
few causes of this.
One of them is the change in the perceived stance of
monetary policy in Europe, itself to do with the easing of the
European Central Bank ... relative to expectations that the
market had formed, so that partly accounts for some of the move
there.
CARNEY ON POTENTIAL SHARP STERLING FALL AFTER BREXIT VOTE
A notable depreciation in sterling, if that were to occur
associated with the decision to leave, creates a challenge, not
an insurmountable challenge, but a challenge for the monetary
policy committee, because the committee would have to take into
account not just that level adjustment and the pass-through that
would come from lower exchange rate, which would be considerable
and influence the stance of monetary policy ... but we would
also have to take into account the reason for it and if the
reason is driven, as may well be the case, because of
uncertainty, what else is affected by uncertainty, is there a
reduction in investment and household consumption at the same
time which would have the opposite affect, a downward pressure
on inflation, and we would have to balance the two in making a
determination of the appropriate path of monetary policy at that
stage.
CUNLIFFE ON TRADE DEALS TAKING A LONG TIME
Trade negotiations are generally slow moving and they could
take a number of years.
The capacity for trade negotiations is pretty full at the
moment so if you look at the bid agreements so I would have
thought that those agreements normally take up to five years to
do.
CARNEY: BREXIT WOULD AFFECT ASSET PRICES
One would expect a host of asset prices would be affected.
CARNEY: EXTRA LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ENTIRELY PRECAUTIONARY
From a financial stability perspective, what we are
particularly focused on is the condition of bank funding
markets. Last night's announcement is entirely precautionary to
protect against that conceptual risk.
CARNEY ON BREXIT IMPACT ON CAPITAL FLOWS INTO UK
It in part depends on how quickly the new relationship is
defined. All things being equal, one would expect that on the
margin there would be a reduction in foreign direct investment
given that level of uncertainty, and that would be compensated
by more short-term capital flows which would be attracted
potentially by changes in the level of sterling and changes in
the levels of interest rates.
CARNEY ON VOLATILITY IN OPTIONS MARKET
In terms of the implications of the referendum, we have seen
a marked increase in volatility in the options market around the
date of the referendum, once the date became known, and the
skews in the options market (...) have gone up quite sharply,
above levels that were seen during the Scottish referendum.
BREXIT IMPLICATIONS FOR LONDON FINANCIAL SERVICES
QUESTION: If we do not have the mutual recognition we have
now, what impact will that have on the amount of financial
business done in London?
CARNEY: One would expect some activity to move, certainly
there's a logic to that and there are views that have been
expressed publicly and privately by a number of institutions
that they would look at it, and I'd say a number of institutions
are contingency planning for that possibility.
I can't give you a precise number in terms of institutions
or jobs or activity because we don't know where we'd be on that
continuum between a formal mutual recognition or purer third
country access.
QUESTION: In the event we didn't get full mutual recognition
there would be some loss of business for the City of London?
CARNEY: Without question.
CARNEY ON WHERE BANKS MIGHT RELOCATE TO
In terms of relative locations, they include Ireland or
jurisdictions on the continent and there are a balance of
factors which would drive it.
CARNEY ON BREXIT AND FINANCIAL STABILITY ISSUES
There are certain measures we can take in the short term to
support the functioning of the core of the financial system, but
that is not to provide a blanket assurance that there would not
be issues in the short term with respect to financial stability
(in the event of a Brexit).
CARNEY: NOT TAKING VIEW ON LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS OF BREXIT
We are not forming a view because it's outside our remit. We
are not forming a view on the economic implications of leaving
the European Union, if that were to be the case.
CARNEY: BREXIT COULD HIT ECONOMY IN NEAR TERM
There can be short term implications for activity in the
United Kingdom and therefore more pressures on prices, and there
are potentially countervailing forces. There could be lower
levels of activity because of the degree of uncertainty that
could affect investment and household spending. Reasonable
expectations during a period of uncertainty.
CARNEY: BREXIT IMPLICATIONS ON INFLATION UNCLEAR
On the converse, there could be movements on the exchange
rate which would push up on inflation through normal exchange
rate capacity and the Bank would have to take an assessment of
those forces and their likely persistence in terms of managing
monetary policy to the achieve the inflation target.
CARNEY: NO PLANS TO CONDUCT FULL REVIEW OF ECONOMIC IMPACT
To provide a perspective on it (the impact of Brexit on
wages), we would have to conduct a comprehensive review on the
economic impact of leaving, which is not something we have done
and is not something we intend to do, given our focus on our
remits.
CARNEY: BANK OF ENGLAND NOT TAKING SIDES IN BREXIT DEBATE
We will not be making, and nothing we say should be
interpreted as making, any recommendation with respect to that
decision. (referring to the June 23 referendum)
CUNLIFFE ON BREXIT RISKS FOR UK'S INFLUENCE ON BANK RULES
I would think that once we are outside of the European
Union, and if we wanted to remain in the single market for
financial services, it would be a very big negotiating ask to
also have the influence on setting the rules that we have at the
moment. So when you see how the EFTA counties participate, the
Swiss and others in the rule setting, they're consulted but they
don't have a say. It's theoretically possible that a say could
be negotiated, as I say we're in unprecedented territory, but to
me it's not likely that we would be able to stay in the single
market and have the influence on setting the rules that we have
as a member of the European Union if we were outside the
European Union.
CARNEY: SOUND FOOTING FOR EURO ZONE GOOD FOR UK
It is in the interest of the United Kingdom that the
European Monetary Union is put on much sounder institutional
footing.
CARNEY: REMAINING IN EU POSES RISKS RELATED TO EURO ZONE
To be clear, we did think there were risks from remaining in
the European Union and risks particularly related to the
development of the Euro area.
CARNEY ON WHAT HE HAS DISCUSSED WITH PRIME MINISTER CAMERON
I have not had conversations with the Prime Minister about
what I might say about the European Union.
What I will say, as you would expect, in the context of a
subset of issues which the government was negotiating as part of
this new settlement, I had conversations with the Prime Minister
and conversations with the Chancellor entirely consistent with
what we have put in the public domain in terms of our concerns
about the future evolution of the European Union.
Our concerns are about the potential evolution of the euro
area and how that could affect our tools. I have had detailed
conversations with the Prime Minister about those aspects.
CARNEY ON LIKELIHOOD OF TRANSFER UNION BEING CREATED
In terms of a transfer union I would put it at less than
five (on a scale of one to 10), certainly, and this is the great
challenge.
CARNEY ON BENEFITS OF "PASSPORTING" WITHIN EU FOR BANKS
There is a reason why a substantial proportion, more global
banks, more internationally active banks are headquartered in
London than any other European country, or all other European
countries combined. That's partly because of the cluster of
expertise that is here but also, in many cases, and I have had
numerous conversations with CEOs who affirm this, that is
because of the passporting ability of this economy in terms of
the activities.
CARNEY ON HOW UK COULD TRY TO REPLICATE BANK PASSPORT REGIME
The analysis terms would turn on the relationship that was
negotiated with the rest of the European Union if there were to
be a vote to leave. Fundamentally in its broadest terms, the
question is what degree of mutual recognition would be accorded
to the then UK specific oversight of prudential standards and
conduct, standards of conduct, for a variety of firms ranging
from banks to insurers to asset managers and others and whether
or not a mutual recognition framework could be negotiated that
would as much as possible replicate the current passporting
regime.
CARNEY ON BENEFITS OF SINGLE MARKET FOR PRODUCTIVITY
There are challenges in the UK in terms of the productivity
of this economy, which is why there is a broader effort across
government to improve productivity and that will have to be
sustained. But access to the single market provides the prospect
of having economies of scale and scope to the application of
those technologies.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Costas Pitas and Paul Sandle;
Editing by Estelle Shirbon)