* BoE to buy 50 bln stg of government bonds over 4 months
* Economists doubt asset buys alone will end UK recession
* BoE move comes alongside ECB, China cbank rate cuts
By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON, July 5 The Bank of England launched a
third round of monetary stimulus on Thursday, saying it would
restart its printing presses and buy 50 billion pounds of
government bonds with newly created money to help the economy
out of recession.
The BoE's action, coming just two months after it ended a
previous asset buying programme, coincided with interest rate
cuts in China and the euro zone as the trio of central banks
took steps to counter a global economic slowdown.
There is no guarantee the new cash injection, which the bank
linked directly to the worsening backdrop in the euro zone, will
offer a major boost to an economy officially in recession since
late last year.
BoE Governor Mervyn King has been adamant that gilt
purchases still work as a stimulus.
But policymakers Martin Weale and deputy governor Paul
Tucker as well as external economists have voiced doubts about
the effectiveness of the latest round of purchases, though some
in the market still forecast the four-month programme would be
extended.
"We continue to have doubts over how successful extra QE
will be, but seeing as the BoE has few other options we expect
them to stick with it," said James Knightley at ING.
The BoE bought 125 billion pounds of gilts between October
and April, calling a halt in May largely because inflation was
falling more slowly than hoped towards its 2 percent target.
Since then, inflation has dropped to 2.8 percent, and the
BoE said a worsening economic situation in the euro zone was the
main factor behind its decision to restart purchases.
"Without additional monetary stimulus, it was more likely
than not that inflation would undershoot the target in the
medium term," King said in a letter to finance minister George
Osborne explaining the decision.
The BoE has bought 325 billion pounds of government bonds to
date, and the purchases announced on Thursday take this total to
375 billion.
Many economists had expected new programme to be spread over
less than four months, and a minority had forecast the BoE would
plan to buy 75 billion pounds of bonds.
Gilt futures, which had rallied in the run-up to the
decision, fell by more than 30 ticks to hit a session low after
the data. Sterling rose versus the dollar
"We continue to expect that QE will be expanded markedly
further over time, reaching a total of about 500 billion
pounds," said Citi economist Michael Saunders, who had expected
an initial dose of 75 billion.
MONETARY POLICY STILL KEY
Britain's Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition is largely
reliant on the BoE to boost the economy because it has limited
scope to cut taxes or raise spending while it tries to eliminate
the country's big budget deficit over the next five years.
In a letter authorising Thursday's QE expansion, finance
minister Osborne confirmed that monetary policy was the "primary
tool" to deal with a worsening economic outlook.
However, many economists think gilt purchases are losing the
effectiveness they had when they first started in March 2009.
"The BoE has been excessively optimistic about how powerful
QE is," said Philip Rush, an economist at Nomura. "The latest
increase is more than just a token, but it is not hugely
significant for the outlook for growth and inflation."
Some BoE Monetary Policy Committee members have doubts too,
and recommended at last month's meeting - when the committee
split 5-4 against restarting QE - that other complementary
policy measures might be better suited to reducing firms' and
households' borrowing costs.
The QE stimulus follows joint measures announced by the
government and BoE last month to improve the flow of credit to
businesses, and to ensure banks do not suffer from a lack of
ready cash if the euro zone crisis deepens.
The BoE says its purchases of government bonds help the
economy by encouraging other investors to buy riskier assets
instead, making it easier for large companies to raise funds
through bond or share issues. But critics argue the BoE needs to
do more to boost the flow of credit to smaller companies.
"The last round of QE proved ineffective, with little or no
evidence it found its way to small businesses - the engine room
of our economy," said Phillip Monks, chief executive of
Aldermore, a recently established bank that lends to business.
"To really stimulate economic growth, the Bank of England
needs to do more to ... ease credit availability for small
firms."
With the possibility of interest rate cuts yet to enter the
debate in Britain, both the European Central Bank and the
People's Bank of China cut borrowing costs on Thursday.