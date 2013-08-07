Aug 7 By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Aug 7 The Bank of England plans to keep
interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7
percent - something unlikely for another three years - in a
major new departure for British monetary policy.
Barely a month after Canadian Mark Carney took over from the
long-serving Mervyn King as BoE governor, the central bank said
on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates at 0.5 percent
unless inflation threatened to get out of control or there was a
danger to financial stability.
"Until the margin of slack within the economy has narrowed
significantly, it will be appropriate to maintain the current
exceptionally stimulative stance of monetary policy," the BoE
said.
BoE policymakers said they stood ready to buy more
government bonds if additional stimulus was needed and would not
reverse existing purchases while unemployment was too high.
The BoE said that growth was likely to be "weak by
historical standards", even though economic recovery was "taking
hold" and inflation was forecast to stay above its 2 percent
target until the second half of 2015 based on market rate
expectations.
"Attempting to return inflation to the target too quickly
risks prolonging the period over which the nation's resources
are underutilised," the central bank said.
A growing number of major central banks are providing
so-called forward guidance to help nurse their economies back to
health after the damage of the financial crisis.
For the BoE, the challenge is to hold off a premature rise
in British borrowing costs at a time when signs of economic
recovery at home and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
phase out stimulus are already starting to push up market
interest rates.
Last month the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee took a step
towards guidance by saying that a rise in British government
bond yields was not justified by economic fundamentals, and it
reiterated that point on Wednesday.
Markets already did not expect the BoE to start to raise
interest rates until late 2015 at the earliest.
The BoE said Britain's economy had strengthened over the
past three months. But output still remains more than 3 percent
below its pre-crisis peak, a much weaker recovery than in the
United States or Germany.
The BoE now forecasts that the economy will grow 0.6 percent
during the current quarter - the same as between April and June,
and that growth will reach an annual rate of 2.6 percent in two
years' time, compared with 2.2 percent forecast three months
ago, assuming interest rates stay on hold.
Unemployment is forecast to fall only slowly from its
current level of 7.8 percent of the workforce, with the central
bank expecting it to average 7.1 percent in the third quarter of
2016, the end of its forecast horizon.
This implies that the BoE expects to keep interest rates
unchanged until at least that time, unless one of three
conditions is breached before then.
The BoE will consider raising interest rates if their low
level poses a threat to financial stability, if the public's
medium-term inflation expectations rise dangerously high or if
it forecasts that inflation in 18-24 months will be at 2.5
percent or higher.
The BoE said that if these thresholds or the 7 percent
unemployment rate are reached, the MPC would consider the case
for interest rate rises on a month-by-month basis.
"There is therefore no presumption that breaching any of
these knockouts would lead to an immediate increase in Bank Rate
or sale of assets," it said.
Inflation is forecast to average 2.9 percent in the last
three months of this year - close to its current level and a
lower peak than previously thought - and then to fall roughly as
predicted three months ago.
Finance minister George Osborne named Carney in November to
succeed King, impressed by the Canadian's reputation for
innovative thinking and applying forward guidance while he led
Canada's central bank.
Carney has previously stressed the importance of reassuring
ordinary people and businesses that their debt costs are not
going to rise any time soon in order to give them more
confidence about spending which would help the economy.