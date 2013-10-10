* No change to 0.5 pct rates or 375 bln stg asset purchases
* UK economy showing signs of recovery, but output still
below peak
* BoE committed to low rates until unemployment falls
By David Milliken
LONDON, Oct 10 The Bank of England made no
change to its monetary policy on Thursday, sticking to its
pledge to keep interest rates at a record low for the
foreseeable future despite signs of a strengthening economic
recovery.
Most data over the past month has suggested that Britain's
stalled recovery is finally getting back in gear, and on Tuesday
the International Monetary Fund revised up the country's growth
prospects by the biggest margin for any advanced economy, seeing
growth of 1.4 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2014.
Nonetheless, output remains well below pre-crisis levels, in
contrast to other big economies, and the Bank of England
believes the economy has plenty of scope to grow further without
generating domestic inflation pressures.
This helps explain why BoE Governor Mark Carney pledged in
August not to raise interest rates before the unemployment rate
fell to 7 percent - something the bank forecasts will take three
years - unless inflation threatened to get out of control.
"UK monetary policy settings for now are on auto-pilot ...
so forward guidance is delivering the sort of boring certainty
the new governor was after," said David Tinsley, economist at
BNP Paribas.
There was no marked move in the price of sterling or British
government bonds following the BoE's announcement that it was
keeping interest rates at 0.5 percent and leaving its total
asset purchases unchanged at 375 billion pounds ($597 billion).
In addition, the bank as usual made no statement alongside
its monetary policy announcement, and details of its discussions
will not be published until the release of minutes on Oct. 23.
While most private-sector economists think unemployment will
fall rather more quickly from its current level of 7.7 percent
than the BoE expects, Tinsley said interest rates were unlikely
to rise any time soon.
"Even on an optimistic basis the UK labour market is not
going to deliver an unemployment rate at 7 percent for six to
twelve months at the very earliest, while inflationary pressures
are under control," he said.
Consumer price inflation currently stands at 2.7 percent,
and has exceeded the BoE's 2 percent target since late 2009.
There are also some clouds on the horizon for Britain's
recovery.
An unexpected fall in August's industrial output has raised
questions about whether the economy is expanding as rapidly as
private-sector surveys have suggested, while there is also a
risk that the U.S. government shutdown escalates into a default
on government debt.
But more economic stimulus in Britain in the form of asset
purchases looks unlikely for now, as the two policymakers who
backed it earlier this year - Paul Fisher and David Miles - have
said they would prefer to keep it in reserve in case the economy
weakens.