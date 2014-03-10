(Corrects first paragraph in Sunday story to indicate
questioning is this week, not next week, on Tuesday)
By William Schomberg and William James
LONDON, March 9 Mark Carney faces probably his
toughest questioning so far as Bank of England governor on
Tuesday when lawmakers will seize on a foreign exchange scandal
to press their demands for tighter oversight of the central
bank.
Carney arrived from Canada last July as an outsider with a
mandate to shake up the 320 year-old institution, from monetary
policy to its relationship with the powerful banks of the City
of London.
A group of influential members of parliament wants Carney to
change the way the BoE polices itself too.
Their long-standing frustrations with what they say is the
Bank's outdated governance system broke out again last week when
the BoE suspended an official amid an internal review into
whether Bank staff turned a blind eye to possible manipulation
of key rates by foreign exchange traders.
The meetings at which the BoE and traders discussed possible
problems in the market took place as far back as 2006, seven
years before Carney's arrival in London.
But lawmakers are angry that the Bank's Court of Directors -
its governing board - only asked its oversight committee to
investigate last week. Carney may also be asked to show how
quickly he responded to the first signs of the case last year.
Mark Garnier, a member of the Treasury Committee which will
hear Carney on Tuesday, said any perceptions that the BoE was
not tough enough on tackling problems could damage London's
reputation as a financial centre, potentially weakening
Britain's hand in European Union talks over financial reforms.
"We will be asking the governor what steps he is taking to
bring management arrangements and committee structure up to the
standards of the 21st century," Andrew Love, another member of
the Treasury Committee, said.
Former finance minister Alistair Darling said in 2011 that
the governance arrangements were antiquated. "It is all to do
with the governor being some sort of Sun King around which the
Court revolves," he said.
The Court has since gained new oversight powers. But critics
say it still lacks clout. Its chairman David Lees acknowledges
he plays second fiddle to the BoE governor.
"It's lower down the pecking order than you would be used to
in the corporate sector," he told the Evening Standard newspaper
last month.
The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported the Court's
oversight committee may name a judge, academic or senior
financial industry executive to run its investigation.
There could also be tough questions for another BoE
policymaker official due to attend Tuesday's hearing.
Paul Fisher, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, was
previously BoE's head of foreign exchange and he chaired the
Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee, a forum for Bank
officials and market players to discuss market issues.
It was at a sub-group of that committee that dealers raised
concerns with BoE officials as early as July 2006 over attempts
to move the market around the time of daily benchmark fixings.
Last week, when it announced the suspension of the unnamed
official, the BoE stressed the importance of staff keeping
records and flagging concerns to managers. It also said it had
found no evidence that its staff colluded in any manipulation.
Tuesday's meeting was originally scheduled as a regular
hearing on monetary policy. Carney is likely to face some
criticism over the way the BoE scrambled to revamp its policy of
signalling the likely path of interest rates last month, after
it misjudged the speed of the labour market's recovery, leading
to questions about the value of the policy that Carney
introduced.
MORE CHANGE COMING?
The Canadian has already made his mark on the BoE in ways
beyond the forward guidance revamp of monetary policy. He has
established a less hostile tone towards bankers than his
predecessor Mervyn King and created the new post of chief
operating officer to oversee an internal Bank shake-up.
Consultants McKinsey are working on ways to pursue that
modernisation drive and its findings are expected soon.
Lawmakers hope that on the list will be the BoE's Court.
John van Reenen, director of the Centre for Economic
Performance at the London School of Economics, said a natural
extension of Carney's push to improve transparency at the Bank
would be to bring more clarity to its internal supervision.
"He's not as respectful of venerable British institutions as
many people are, and from time to time you want to take a cold,
hard look at whether the existing set of institutions really is
fit for purpose in a modern age," he said.
"He seems to be a person who is prepared to make those kind
of changes."
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever and David Milliken;
Editing by Louise Ireland)