LONDON, March 11 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and other top policymakers from the central bank are
speaking in Britain's parliament.
Below are highlights from their comments in a hearing of the
Treasury Committee in the House of Commons.
GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY:
ON SCOTTISH CURRENCY UNION VIABILITY
"There is a wide range of factors which would determine
viability and viability in a currency union, (it's) like being
pregnant, you can't be half viable in a currency union."
ON WHY THE FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE HAS NOT DISCUSSED
POTENTIAL RISKS TO FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM CURRENCY UNION (WITH
AN INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND)
"It is in part a product of the assessment of risk we have
to prioritize and the arrangement - if this really comes to
pass, there is, in terms of the timetable of the Scottish
government, there is a period of time over which arrangements
would be developed, that is the first point.
"The second point is that, as you are well aware, there is a
referendum in September. There is a clear view of all the
parties in Westminster on the possible arrangements after that
referendum which (colours) the probability of the types of
financial stability risk that we could face."
ON BOE'S ADVICE ABOUT SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE RISKS
"If the circumstances were to come to pass that there were
the prospect of a change to the monetary arrangements in the
United Kingdom that fell to the wrong side of the risks that
were clearly outlined in my speech, we would provide clear and
public advice on those."
WAGE GROWTH
"In the absence of a pick-up in productivity growth,
ultimately associated with investment, we are not going to see
the uptick in real wages that will lead to a sustained period of
above-trend growth."
COULD UK ELECTIONS NEXT YEAR DELAY HIS DECISION TO ADJUST
RATES UNTIL AFTER THE VOTE?
"There is absolutely no danger of me or any member of my
committee being influenced by any political timings."
MOVING BACK TOWARDS TREND GROWTH RATES
"What's interesting with the most recent figures on
productivity, which I think you need to take with a big grain of
salt because they're always revised, the most recent figures on
productivity suggest around a 2 percent annualised growth rate,
which is coming for the first time in a very long time towards
trend."
RAISING RATES, UNWINDING QE
"Any unwinding of QE should occur after several adjustments
in interest rates."
(Asked on the position of the former Bank of England
governor that when the time came to tighten, interest rates
would rise by 0.25 percent and then quantitative easting would
start to be unwound, Carney said):
"My personal view would be that it would be more appropriate
to, most appropriate to, adjust interest rates to a greater
degree than that before we considered adjustment in the
quantitative easing programme, and that's based on a pragmatic
sense of where we would have flexibility.
"In other words, if the time comes to tighten monetary
policy, we should start with, in my view, we should start with
the bank, we should tighten it as appropriate, we should
maintain the ability to adjust it down as well as up if
subsequent events, a shock to the economy, whatever happens,
occasion the need to provide stimulus after the initial
tightening. I think it would be more difficult to adjust the
quantitative easing programme in both directions."
UNWINDING QE
"We're not going to sell 375 billion of gilts, that's a
hypothetical question, purely hypothetical.
"The unwinding (of quantitative easing) will have an impact
which is why we will coordinate with the Debt Management
Office."
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
"What we have seen over the course of the last several
months is that inflation expectations on the margin have become
better anchored, or more well anchored."
FORWARD GUIDANCE
"I think we're moving back to where we started. But we're
still in a position where we're providing considerably more
guidance than we did in the past. We will welcome the day when
we get back to status quo."
ON HOW MUCH RATES COULD RISE
"We have provided guidance about how we think interest rates
would adjust when the time comes to adjust them. In other words,
in a gradual and to a limited extent.
"Some members of the MPC have put more precise figures on
the extent to which interest rates would be expected to rise
over the three-year horizon.
"Charlie Bean yesterday referenced 2.5 percentage points. I
don't think that's an unreasonable sense to get across - a 2-2.5
percent bank rate over the course of the forecast horizon."
ON GRADUAL RATE RISES AND EXTRAORDINARY TIMES
"We expect that when the time comes ... to begin to raise
interest rates, we would expect that process to be gradual and
we would expect the degree increases to be limited.
"The limited level of increases is occasioned by the fact
that we are still, we will still, in our collective judgement be
living in extraordinary times a few years down the road where we
have weakness from abroad, particularly Europe; ongoing fiscal
consolidation; we have a global savings glut occasioned from
emerging markets; and we also have a financal system which we
think is going to settle out having higher costs of credit
relatively to the risk-free level of interest rate, and we need
to take all those factors into that account."
ON MORTGAGE SPREADS
"We do expect that over the course of the projection horizon
that mortgage costs will increase because of, just using the
market curve of interest rates, we don't expect much further
compression of spreads, so there should be an increase in
floating rate mortgage costs over the course of the next few
years."
UNDERWRITING STANDARDS OF MORTGAGE PROVIDERS
"Underwriting standards at present of mortgage providers are
quite high ... Our concern is that those underwriting standards
will deteriorate and that that deterioration itself would be fed
by general improvement in the housing market."
HOUSING MARKET
"Our concern would also be that a rising housing market,
occasioned in part because of the dynamics in prime central
London would encourage individuals to take greater risk without
fully incorporating an entire interest rate cycle, and cycles,
that would transpire over the life of a mortgage."
UNEMPLOYMENT
"What we've learnt over the course of the last seven months
since we put in place the first phase of forward guidance, or so
what I've learnt, is that that equilibrium rate of unemployment
has gone down. It's lower than we would have thought in August
and in August we estimated as a committee that it was about 6.5
percent. I personally would mark it around 6 now, potentially
slightly lower.
"So we have a 7.2 percent unemployment rate a year at
present, relative to a medium-term equilibrium level of about 6
percent."
MORE ON SPARE CAPACITY
"We ranged in the February inflation report (that spare
capacity) was 1-1.5 percent. I personally would be at the upper
end of that range and I would add that the margin, given the
most recent employment report, that it would probably be
slightly higher than that 1.5 percent."
PAUL FISHER, BOE'S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS:
(During discussion about how QE might be of interest to
historians in future):
SHOULD MPC KEEP RECORDINGS OF MPC MEETINGS?
Fisher: "I think it's a good question. I think it would
potentially change the nature of the debate away from where it
is now."
DAVID MILES, MEMBER OF BOE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE:
WAGE SETTLEMENTS
"I think we're getting to the point at which average wage
settlements are moving above the rate of inflation."
ON SME CREDIT AVAILABILITY AND OVERALL OUTLOOK
"The situation slowly has improved, I think 18 months ago if
there were 10 or 15 small businesses around the table seven or
eight of them would have said it was one of the things they
really worried about, the availability of finance. If you had
the same number of companies now I think it would be three or
four. It's slowly got better."
"I detected more optimism amongst small and medium sized
companies in the last six to 12 months than in any time since
I've been on the committee, in terms of the outlook for demand
and growth."
MARTIN WEALE, EXTERNAL MEMBER, MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE:
INFLATION
"From the second quarter onwards growth has been at close to
trend rates. At the same time, partly as a result of the rise in
the exchange rate, inflation has dropped to slightly below its
target; I had thought inflation would remain above target for
rather longer."
SPARE CAPACITY
"Overall, my best estimate of the amount of spare capacity
in the economy is something under 1 percent."
GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY:
CAPACITY IN UK LABOUR MARKET
"My personal view would be that there is some spare capacity
in firms as well as in the labour market ... but there are
different views on the committee on that."