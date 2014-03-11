LONDON, March 11 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and other top policymakers from the central bank faced
questions from the UK Treasury Committee about possible
manipulation of key rates by foreign exchange traders and what
the bank knew.
Below are highlights of their comments.
GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY:
EVIDENCE THAT PROMPTED SUSPENSION OF BOE OFFICIAL HAS ONLY
EMERGED IN PAST MONTH
"We have evidence now, which has warranted suspension, and
the process will be seen through fairly. And if we have any
additional evidence, we will take action and we will, as
appropriate, make public."
PAUL FISHER, BOE'S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS:
NOT OUR JOB TO GO OUT HUNTING FOR RIGGING
"We have gone through a process recently of asking people
whether they knew of any other issues in the markets. It isn't
our job to go out hunting for rigging on markets."
GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY:
HOW THE BANK HEARD ABOUT MARKET MANIPULATION ALLEGATIONS
"We had information from a member of the private sector,
quite a credible member of the private sector, and also
associated contact from the head of enforcement at the (FCA)."
FX FIXING ALLEGATION AS SERIOUS AS LIBOR IF NOT MORE SO
"This is extremely serious. As Martin Wheatley has rightly
said this is as serious as Libor if not more so because this
goes to the heart of integrity of markets and we have to
establish the integrity of markets. Time will tell."
COOPERATING WITH OTHER CENTRAL BANKS
"There has been complete open, consistent, cooperation, at
least from our perspective, with the FCA. We have been very
intensively cooperating with other major central banks around
the world, addressing this and so we have been supporting
investigations and we have been doing what you would expect us
to do, which is to think about where do we go from here."
ON SUSPENDED OFFICIAL'S LINE MANAGER
When asked about consequences for the suspended individual's
line manager, Carney said:
"The oversight committee will look at all relevant employees
... to have a very targeted, focused report which relates to any
individual."
ON SUSPENSION OF BOE MEMBER OF STAFF
"The suspension relates to investigation of the keeping of
our rigorous internal control procedures, including around
records management and escalation."
ON PROCEDURES, ASKING STAFF
"One of the questions is 'What are we going to do about it
as the Bank of England?' How are we going to change our
procedures, not just our policies, but how they are followed and
the extent to which they are followed not just some of the time
but all of the time."
On the policy front "We have asked staff, Mr Fisher and
colleagues in the relevant areas have asked staff, to attest
they are following the escalation policy and they are not aware
of any other circumstance in the past that is similar, analogous
to potential market abuse."
WHEN DID THE EXECUTIVE HEAR ABOUT THESE SPECIFIC
ALLEGATIONS?
"16th of October. A colleague had been informed by a market
participant of an allegation. It was communicated to the
governors. We met."
NEW STRATEGIC PLAN
"I referenced earlier in the previous session that we are
going to launch our new strategic plan a week from today.
Embedded in that are a series of measures to reinforce the
positive cultural changes that have happened in the institution.
"More accountability - we're going to reinforce that through
performance management, we're going to change some of the
structure of the organisation in advance of the topic we're
discussing today."
NEW DEPUTY GOVERNOR ROLE FOR MARKETS AND BANKING
"In the markets area we're going to create a new position, a
deputy governor position responsible for markets and banking, we
have a 400 billion (pounds) plus balance sheet of which you're
aware, and a series of issues that need to be addressed and we
will benefit from senior-most executive responsibility there.
One of the first tasks of that individual is that he or she will
conduct a root-and-branch review of how we conduct market
intelligence."
NO INFORMATION TO SUGGEST BOE STAFF INVOLVED IN MKT
MANIPULATION
"We have no information that suggests that anyone at the
Bank of England condoned manipulation, or facilitated,
participated in market manipulation, but that's a pretty low
bar.
PAUL FISHER, BOE'S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS:
DID NOT HEAR ANY ALLEGATIONS
"I have never come across myself at any of these meetings or
discussions specific allegations of people rigging the market,
until we heard this news that started to come through last year.
GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY:
ON "RELENTLESSLY" FOLLOWING UP ALLEGATIONS
"I would say that I personally have been impressed by the
thoroughness of (the external reviewer's) work, because this has
taken a comprehensive consistent relentless approach to evidence
- both obvious and not obvious."
"My view is that it's only because of that, that we are in
the situation that we are today, and you have every right to
expect that we would be in the situation that we would have
relentlessly followed up on these alllegations - but we have
done so, and will continue to."
ON TIMELINE
"We first became aware ... a member of the bank first became
aware of allegations related to (issues) we were discussing on
the 16th of October. I was informed then, I informed the chair
of court that day, we convened governors, we decided to launch
an investigation within 48 hours we retained external council
and they had begun a very thorough, systematic, relentless
investigation."
"At the subsequent meeting of court in November, I briefed
court on the status. The advice of council was that we would
keep the investigation, at that stage, we would keep it secret
so as not to prejudice the investigation. We followed that
advice and by necessity there was redaction of those minutes
with subsequent events ... we can unredact those minutes now
given events that have transpired. Subsequent minutes contained
reference to this as it came out into the public domain
including through testimony of Mr. Bailey."
ON A LAW FIRM'S REVIEW
"This has taken a comprehensive, consistent, relentless
approach to evidence, both obvious and not obvious."
BEST TO HAVE EXTERNAL PERSON TO REVIEW FX FIXING ALLEGATION
"Best practice would appear, to discharge this type of rule,
would be to have external expertise, not just legal expertise
but an external person to run these types of reviews, and also
to run the reviews of the bank's policy functions."