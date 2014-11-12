LONDON Nov 12 Governor Mark Carney is likely to
signal that British interest rates will stay at a record low
until around the middle of next year when he sets out the Bank
of England's latest economic outlook on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to trim
forecasts for growth and inflation it published three months ago
because prospects elsewhere in Europe have dimmed and a
four-year low in oil prices is pushing down inflation.
Earlier this year, many in financial markets were predicting
interest rates would have risen by now. But over the past couple
of months expectations have been pushed back sharply, and now
markets see rates on hold until at least August 2015.
Some economists think this overstates the BoE's reluctance
to start returning to something more like normal policy.
"I think it will be a little more dovish than last time --
but what is striking is how the market is becoming
super-dovish," said Societe Generale economist Brian Hilliard.
Three weeks ago, BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said he
had become gloomier about the economic outlook. He said a rate
rise around the middle of next year -- slightly sooner than some
investors are expecting -- was plausible.
Britain's economy has grown much faster than expected over
the past 18 months. Data due out at 0930 GMT is expected to show
that the unemployment rate has fallen below 6 percent for the
first time since late 2008.
The big fall in unemployment over the past year has yet to
translate into meaningful inflation pressure. Wages are rising
by only about 1 percent a year, and consumer price inflation hit
a five-year low of 1.2 percent in September.
This is well below the BoE's 2 percent target and where it
expected inflation would be three months ago.
But the impact of lower oil prices on the BoE's longer-run
forecast may be small, as the Bank usually assumes one-off price
drops have little lasting effect.
In August, the BoE forecast inflation would be 1.8 percent
in two years' time while economic growth in 2015 would slow to
3.0 percent from 3.5 percent this year but stay above its
long-run trend.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)