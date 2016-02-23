LONDON Feb 23 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and some of his fellow policymakers are answering
questions from members of Britain's parliament about the central
bank's latest projections for the economy.
Below are some of their comments.
MARK CARNEY, BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR
On Brexit:
"Our approach to forecasting events around the referendum is
to take developments in markets and confidence indicators ...
and to feed those through into the forecasts.
"We're not making a judgement about the potential outcome of
the referendum, in other words which side will win, or an
assessment of the potential consequences of a leave vote.
"We're treating this vote exactly how we treat any other
political event which is not to make a judgement on the outcome
and assume status quo continues.
"It is safe to say that there is a lot of referendum premium
that has come into sterling. We are engaged in contingency
planning for the (EU) referendum as you would expect and also
the PRA in terms of its general supervisory responsibilities is
keeping abreast of contingency plans of our financial
institutions."
On interest rates:
(Talking about negative interest rates) I just re-emphasise
we have absolutely no intention, no interest in doing that.
"What is important in my view from a global monetary
perspective is that the focus of monetary stimulus if necessary
is principally concentrated domestically.
On QE:
"We have options around quantitative easing...and the APF
can buy a series of assets, we would be very conscious if we
ever extended beyond gilts...
"It would have to be designed in an absolutely neutral way
so we were not making distributional decisions across sectors of
the economy because that's a job for government."
On banks:
"Since the start of the year bank stocks have been under
pressure. There are a variety of causes of that but what is not
a cause, what it does not indicate in my view is concerns about
the resilience of the institutions.
"The fundamental concerns are about the returns of the
institutions."
On sterling:
"I'd associate myself with what Dr Weale just said...It does
appear that recent moves have been influenced by the upcoming
vote.
"What matters for monetary policy is not just a move in the
exchange rate but persistence of that move and the reasons
behind it.
On stimulus options:
"If we were in a position where the economy needed
additional stimulus ... we could cut interest rates towards
zero. We could engage in additional asset purchases, including a
variety of assets.
"We could also provide a perspective where we could adjust
our policy horizon - in other words we could shorten our policy
horizon over which we wanted to return inflation to target."
BOE'S GERTJAN VLIEGHE
On downside surprises:
"We see resilience in domestic demand that is sufficient to
offset the external headwinds and given that there is little
slack in the economy there should be a gradual upward path for
cost pressures.
"But I have to say that I have relatively little tolerance
for further downside surprises and should downside surprises
continue then I think we will get relatively quickly to a point
where I would find it appropriate to respond to it."
On sterling:
"I think the exchange rate is falling because of increased
uncertainty about what is going to happen in the period leading
up to or the period following the referendum.
"It is possible that at some point that increased
uncertainty from foreign exchange investors also ends up
manifesting itself in increased uncertainty by households and
businesses which may or may not reduce or delay their spending."
On current account deficit:
"The UK's current account deficit is still very large, my
interpretation of why it is there is that it is in part a side
effect of the economic underperformance in the euro zone.
"It is not primarily because of our trade deficit. I think
we have to be at least open to the possibility that that current
account, is going to persist, that particular source of it and
then ultimately what we need is in order to offset that ... we
need to run a bigger trade surplus than we would have run in the
past."
BOE'S DEPUTY GOVERNOR MINOUCHE SHAFIK
On bank reserves:
"It's very difficult to estimate what the demand for
reserves will be in the future.
"We know what the current level is...The last time we asked
them how much to expect for the future, they said 'about the
same as what we hold now'. But of course that's a sort of easy
answer."
"My expectation is that it will be in the range of between 7
percent of GDP and 22 percent of GDP, it will be at the higher
end of that range, given increased demand for reserves, but we
can't give (a) precise number now until we've move on to a
different state of the world."
