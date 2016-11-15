LONDON Nov 15 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney answered questions from the House of Commons Treasury Committee on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik and Monetary Policy Committee members Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty.

Below are highlights of the session.

MARK CARNEY

WE COULD BE STUCK IN LOW INTEREST RATE TRAP FOR DECADES IF WE DO NOT SEE MAJOR STRUCTURAL REFORM

The challenge is how to get those equilibrium (interest) rates up and that is not going to happen because of the stance of monetary policy. We could be stuck in this trap, and I use that word advisedly, for decades ... if we don't see major structural reforms.

UK GOING THROUGH A SLOW MOTION SLOWDOWN

Business investment has been soft, it's just been a little less soft than we had expected.

The degree of uncertainty in the very short term has been a bit lower and financial conditions have been a bit better, I would argue that for both of those that's not entirely unrelated to what we did in August.

In terms of the overall reaction of the economy, this is more of a slow motion slow down than a sharp adjustment.

FALL IN STERLING WILL PLAY PART IN NECESSARY REDUCTION OF UKS LARGE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

The UK economy has ... had a large external inbalance and that large external inblance as represented by a large current account deficit needed to be righted over time. The exchange rate is part of that adjustment mechanism.

UNCLEAR IF DECISION TO LEAVE EU MEANS SUSTAINABLE LEVEL OF CURRENT ACCOUNT HAS FALLEN

It is extremely difficult to estimate what is a sustainable level of a current account. One of the questions is whether the future relationship with Europe and the rest of the world means that that sustainable level of the current account has gone down.

6 PCT OF GDP UNLIKELY TO BE SUSTAINABLE LEVEL OF CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

It is unlikely to be but these things can move quite slowly.

For a large advanced economy a 6 percent current account deficit is very large and historically when economies have started to approach that level, even the United States, there has been a downward adjustment in the current account.

POTENTIAL FOR CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT TO HALVE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

We see the potential for the current account deficit to halve, almost halve, over the course of the next three years, to get to 3, 3.5 percent of GDP.

OCT INFLATION DATA CONSISTENT WITH FIRST STAGE OF WEAKER STERLING PASS THROUGH INTO CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation is going up. The pass through from a 20 percent fall in the trade weighted level of sterling is going to come, it's going to build towards the end of this year into 2017 and in our expectation, be above 2 percent by the middle of 2017 and stay there for a while because of that pass through.

INEVITABLY SOME OF BIG FALL IN STERLING WILL BE PASSED THROUGH TO CONSUMERS

In my view this is one of the most competitive, if not the most competitive and innovative, retail sectors in the world and so what they (retailers) are doing now is trying to figure out how to take out other costs and absorb as much as possible but inevitably some of this big move will be passed through and that is reflected in our forecast.

HIGH BAR FOR CHANGING ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT BREXIT OUTCOME, TRADE DEALS RARELY FINALISED UNTIL LAST MINUTE

I think there is a pretty high bar, my personal view, for changing the assumption that we have in the medium term about what type of arrangements we're going to get, because this will be a negotiation. And trade negotiations ... they're never agreed until everything's agreed, and everything isn't agreed until one second before midnight.

TOO SOON FOR FINANCIAL SECTOR IN GENERAL TO TAKE DECISIONS ABOUT BREXIT CONTINGENCY PLANS

It's too soon, I would stress, certainly for the financial sector in general to be taking decisions about a process that has not yet begun.

FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS MAY TRIGGER CONTINGENCY PLANS WHEN TIME TO EU EXIT IS 18 MONTHS AND "DEGREE OF EXIT IS CONSIDERABLE"

If the time to exit is measured in 18 months or less and the degree of exit is viewed as considerable then a number of those firms would take decisions, that's the best guidance I can give.

VERY FEW CONTINGENCY PLANS BEING IMPLEMENTED NOW

My general characterisation would be they (firms) are making contingency plans, those contingency plans are at various stages of readiness and degree and specificity. Very few of them are actually implementing those contingency plans.

PLANNING MAKES SENSE, IN MOST CASES ACTION WOULD BE PRECIPITOUS

I would stress to those firms that it is very early days so planning makes sense, action is in most cases, I would say in general, is precipitous.

ABOUT 45 PCT OF BUSINESSES FEELING IMPACT OF BREXIT ON INVESTMENT PLANS

For little more than half the businesses in the UK, this is a non issue, they're not adjusting based on the twists and turns of the Brexit process. For about 45 percent or so of the businesses this is an issue and this is having some impact on their investment plans. About half of those, it's having a notable impact on their plans.

NO SENSE YET OF WHETHER THERE WILL BE A TRANSITION PERIOD BETWEEN END OF ARTICLE 40 PROCESS AND FINAL BREXIT SETTLEMENT

Our view is that it is early days. Article 50 has not yet been triggered, the objectives have not yet been set out. Nor has there been any sense yet - consistent with those last two statements - of whether there will be a transition period after exit, at end of the Article 50 statement to the end state.

USUALLY THERE IS A 4-7 YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD BETWEEN AGREEING AND FULLY IMPLEMENTING TRADE DEALS

When there's a trade deal, the shortest transition period I've ever seen in a trade deal is two years, which was the Swiss-EU deal on insurance. Normally it's in the range of four to seven years.

IF THERE IS TRANSITION PERIOD AFTER EU EXIT, BUSINESSES WOULD NOT NEED TO RESTRUCTURE NOW

And if that is part of the agreement or the intent, which I would stress would be in the interest of those remaining in the European Union - not least in the financial sector, it would be in their interest to have some transition - then that really informs what businesses need to do today or six months from now. Because you transition, you restructure during that restructuring window. You don't need to do it in advance, in anticipation of what agreement the government ends up striking.

STERLING MOVE SUGGESTS MARKETS EXPECT SLOWER UK GROWTH AND REDUCED OPENNESS

What we have seen in terms of the direction and scale of the move in sterling has been consistent with an expectation of a reduced degree of openness and a slower pace of growth than has been the reaction of consumers, for example.

BRITISH CONSUMERS MORE UPBEAT THAN MARKETS

Quite reasonably the British consumer sees high degree of job security right now, wages growing roughly at the same rate as they were at the start of the year, credit that is widely available and cheap or competitive and the consequence of that is that they are continuing to consume.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MARKETS' AND CONSUMERS' VIEWS WILL HAVE TO BE RESOLVED

At some point there will be a resolution of that difference either through revised expectation of financial markets or adjustment in consumer behaviour.

BOE CAN PROVIDE TECHNOCRATIC SUPPORT FOR BREXIT IF NEEDED

We are available for technocratic support for all aspects of departments of government if they need it as part of this process. We provide that as needed.

BEYOND MPC'S ROLE TO PROVIDE DETAILED ANALYSIS OF POTENTIAL OUTCOMES ON TRADE DEALS, IMMIGRATION RESTRICTIONS

The proper role for the MPC is to make its best forecast of the economy over the next three years ... and to identify material risks to that forecast. It is beyond the horizon of our remit to provide detailed analysis of those outcomes (potential future trade deals, restrictions on immigration, etc).

BOE IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH ECB, NATIONAL EU CENTRAL BANKS, TO PLAN CONTINGENCIES

We are in close and continual contact with our ECB counterparts, with the other national central banks, the other financial stability authorities on the continent, because we have, separately and jointly, a technocratic responsibility to promote financial stability so we have to plan for contingencies.

NEUTRAL STANCE ON MONETARY POLICY, RISKS ON BOTH SIDES

What we have now is a neutral bias so we've got to a position where we think the stance, the unanimous view of members of the MPC is that the stance on monetary policy is appropriate, we're still in a position of uncertainty there's reasons why the economy could turn out stronger, inflation higher or the opposite, there's risks on both sides so rates could go up they could go down - so it's a neutral bias, we're about as explicit as that.

NOT ACTIVELY CONSIDERING EXPANDING QE PROGRAMMES

For the avoidance of doubt, we have a balanced risk assessment, neutral bias to monetary policy we're not in active consideration of expanding programmes. We just took a decision and the view, my personal view and the view of the rest of the MPC, was that the stance of the policy is appropriate.

NO FORWARD GUIDANCE ON FUTURE PATH OF MONETARY POLICY

At the moment there is not guidance on the future path of policy. I would leave it as simply as that.

FORWARD GUIDANCE WAS PARTLY INTENDED TO INFORM THE PUBLIC

At crucial points that is true and when the recovery just began, 2013, after the worst recession since the Great Depression ... I felt it was important to provide context to the general public that just because the economy was starting to grow, and unemployment was falling, we weren't going to instantly raise interest rates.

ROOT CAUSES OF LOW GLOBAL INTEREST RATES MUCH MORE FUNDAMENTAL THAN MONETARY POLICY STANCE

I think it is very important to distinguish between the stance of monetary policy and the reasons why global interest rates are low, the reasons why inequality have increased across major economies. The last two are caused by much more fundamental factors and an excessive focus on monetary policy in many respects is a massive blame deflection exercise.

TRUMP HAS VOICED VIEWS ON FED'S MONETARY POLICY STANCE, BOE HAS BROADER SUITE OF TASKS SO DIFFERENT DEBATE HERE

The President-elect has voiced some views on the Fed and the stance of monetary policy. I think the issues around structural change are broader, the responsibilities of the Bank of England are much broader, macro-prudential policy is a broader suite of tasks. So I think this is a different debate here.

BOE REMIT COULD BE REVIEWED ON PERIODIC BASIS

I think that there is merit in reviewing the remit (of BOE) on a periodic basis.

PERIODICITY OF BOE REMIT REVIEW SHOULD BE SET UP FRONT

It's a good idea in my view to do this periodically but have the periodicity set up front so it's not necessarily a product of the current stance of monetary policy.

DO NOT SEE GROUP THINK AS A PROBLEM ON THE MPC

This is quite a robust structure, it is individual accountability. There are quite different views on the committee about what is driving the economy. Everything we do is now ... transcripted.

MY INTENTION IS TO PROVIDE CONTINUITY THROUGH ARTICLE 50 PROCESS

What has changed is the vote to leave and the Article 50 process ... My intention is to try to provide as much continuity as possible through that process, it's a hugely important process, we have to get it right, the bank has to be supportive and I want to help that as much as possible.

EXTENDED TERM OUT OF SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY

I added the year out of a sense of responsibility to try to provide additional continuity.

WILL LEAVE POST ON JUNE 30, 2019

I will leave June 30th 2019.

WILL NOT FURTHER EXTEND TERM

There is a practical reality, which is I'll be separated from my family for that extra period of extension so there are limits, reasonable limits to what that would be.

FAR BIGGER ISSUES THAN MY TIMETABLE CREATING UNCERTAINTY

Carney: I don't think it (the issue of how long he will stay at BOE) has added to uncertainty. There are far bigger issues that are adding to uncertainty in the global and UK economies.

Committee chair: There may be.

Carney: There are.

PRIME MINISTER'S SPEECH DID NOT AFFECT DECISION ON TERM

Committee chair: Did the prime minister's party conference speech and her apparent criticism of central banks, to which you felt the need to respond, have any bearing on this decision?

Carney: No, no.

MPC MEMBER MICHAEL SAUNDERS

ON INFLATION TARGET AND WHAT BOE WILL TOLERATE

Saunders: Obviously if we thought we were in a position in which inflation was going to rise above target and stay above target for an extended period, a really extended period, that is not something which we would be happy with.

Question: Would a 4 percent inflation rate be outside his level of tolerance?

Saunders: It would depend what else is going on ... The remit requires us to consider the trade-offs, so we have to take into account a range of things, it will never be just the headline inflation rate.

I think it is possible that we might (tolerate a 4 percent inflation rate), it is also possible that we might not.

DEPUTY GOVERNOR MINOUCHE SHAFIK

ON BOE CORPORATE BOND PURCHASE PROGRAMME

I think actually we're quite pleased because we've watched what's happened to spreads both of firms that are eligible for corporate bond purchases by the Bank of England and those that are not eligible, and they've actually moved together so there doesn't seem to be any evidence that it has benefitted some more than others. In fact, it seems to have lowered spreads in a much more widespread way so that is a reassuring sign.

Since we announced the corporate bond scheme we've actually seen a substantial increase in the sterling corporate bond market and that market has been revived.

It is good to have a local bond market in terms of financial stability.

It is useful for many firms to be able to borrow in their local currency. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Adela Suliman, editing by Estelle Shirbon)