LONDON, April 19 The process of selecting the
next governor of the Bank of England lacks clarity, a leading
politician said on Thursday.
"I am concerned that the process for selecting the next
governor lacks clarity," Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury
Select Committee, wrote in a letter to finance minister George
Osborne.
"I would be grateful if you could set out in detail the
process envisaged for the appointment of the next governor ...
The choice of the next governor will be perhaps the most
important public appointment the government will make."
