UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, March 18 Britain named two new deputy governors for the Bank of England on Tuesday - Monetary Policy Committee member Ben Broadbent and International Monetary Fund official Nemat Shafik.
Broadbent will succeed Charlie Bean as deputy governor responsible for monetary policy on July 1, while Shafik will take on the newly created role of deputy governor for markets and banking from Aug. 1.
Both deputy governors will sit on the BoE's rate-setting MPC, with Shafik taking the seat currently held by the BoE's executive director for markets, Paul Fisher.
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.