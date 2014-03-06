By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 6 The Bank of England kept
interest rates unchanged on Thursday, seeking to give the
economy more time to build before removing its stimulus.
The BoE left its Bank rate at 0.5 percent, where it has
stood since March 2009, during the depths of the financial
crisis from which Britain's economy has not yet fully recovered.
The Monetary Policy Committee also said it would reinvest
8.1 billion pounds of proceeds from government bonds the Bank
bought through its quantitative easing programme and which are
due to mature in March.
Britain's surprisingly strong turnaround, which started last
year, forced the central bank to come up with a new version of
its forward guidance policy. It is designed to signal no quick
tightening of monetary conditions, despite the recovery in the
economy.
Last year, the Bank said it would only consider interest
rate hikes when unemployment fell to 7 percent.
But as unemployment quickly approached that level, the BoE
last month broadened the focus of the guidance towards a wider
assessment of spare capacity, or slack in the economy.
It also indicated that the first rate hike could come in the
second quarter of 2015.
Since then, BoE officials have suggested a rate rise could
come sooner if inflation pressures are bigger than expected or
wages rise faster than expected.
Britain's economy appears to have started this year on the
same strong footing as in late 2013.
The manufacturing and services industries enjoyed solid
growth in February, according to surveys this week. Data on
Thursday showed one measure of house prices rising at the
fastest monthly pace since May 2009.
Despite the recovery, the UK economy remains 1.4 percent
smaller than its peak in the first quarter of 2008. With
inflation now below the Bank's 2 percent target, there is little
pressure on the BoE to raise interest rates in a hurry.
The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday. It is
expected to hold off cutting interest rates, opting instead to
loosen lending conditions to fight off the danger of
debilitating low inflation.