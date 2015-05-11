LONDON May 11 The Bank of England kept interest
rates steady at a record-low 0.5 percent on Monday, judging that
the outlook for prices and wages is still too weak for it to
raise the cost of borrowing despite solid growth prospects.
The Bank issued no statement but Governor Mark Carney will
explain more on Wednesday, when he presents a quarterly update
to the central bank's forecasts for growth and inflation.
Most economists do not expect the BoE to raise interest
rates -- which have been unchanged for more than six years --
until early 2016, and none of those polled by Reuters last week
expected the BoE to raise rates this month.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start raising rates
this year, followed by the BoE, while the European Central Bank
is further behind as it is in the early stages of a major
stimulus programme to revive the euro zone economy.
Analysts are waiting to find out when the BoE expects
inflation to return to its 2 percent target after slumping to a
record-low zero percent in February and March due to a tumble in
global oil prices.
The BoE delayed its interest rate decision from last week to
avoid clashing with a national election which unexpectedly saw
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party return to
power with an outright majority.
Economists say the election result is likely to reinforce
the BoE's view that there is no need for interest rates to rise
soon as Cameron's government will continue to tighten fiscal
policy with the aim of eliminating its budget deficit by 2019.
In February the BoE forecast it would take around two years
for inflation to return to target, while growth would continue
at an above-average pace of just under 3 percent, as the country
makes up ground lost during the financial crisis.
Since then, growth in the first three months of this year
has come in weaker than the Bank expected at just 0.3 percent.
Economists think the BoE may have to nudge down its growth
forecasts on Wednesday.
However, last month the central bank also noted that markets
had priced in only a very slow pace of rate rises -- something
which may push up the inflation forecast derived from the BoE's
economic models.
Carney may address market expectations on interest rates
when he speaks at 0930 GMT on Wednesday.
In April, markets were pricing in no rate move until
September 2016 and for rates to rise slowly after that. Now,
markets expect a rise in around a year's time.
Markets have been repeatedly wrongfooted on rates by the
BoE. Almost a year ago, it warned that they were underestimating
the chance of a rate rise, causing a jump in sterling. Then oil
prices tumbled, reducing pressure to fight off inflation.
(Editing by William Schomberg)