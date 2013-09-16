LONDON, Sept 17 Surveys on manufacturing export
orders have provided the single best real-time indication of
global economic growth since 2008, helping guide the Bank of
England's thinking, research from the central bank showed on
Tuesday.
Since the financial crisis, an index compiled by bank
JPMorgan from the polls of purchasing managers in 32 countries
has sent the most accurate signals on the world economy, well
before official statistics are available, BoE economist Kate
Stratford said.
"The United Kingdom is a small open economy, so the pace of
growth in the world economy is an important driver of UK
activity," she wrote in the central bank's quarterly bulletin,
noting the impact of demand for British exports and global
effects on domestic consumer and business confidence, and on
financial markets.
"It is therefore important for the Monetary Policy Committee
to monitor changes in global demand," Stratford added.
The JPMorgan purchasing managers' export orders index is
based on manufacturers' statements on whether their export
orders have risen or fallen over the previous month and is
released shortly after the end of each month.
By contrast, initial estimates of quarterly GDP are only
available more than a month after the period in many countries.
Stratford said the export orders PMI (purchasing managers'
index) provided a better signal of global growth than models
combining various indicators between 2010 and 2012. Over the
2008-12 period, however, such combined models gave a better
sense of where the global economy was going.