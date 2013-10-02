LONDON Oct 2 British regulators see no case to
intervene to stop a wave of money moving into insurance-linked
markets like catastrophe bonds, saying the development should
not be overstated.
Billions of dollars from investment funds have flooded into
the insurance sector, hunting for better yields, allowing
insurers and re-insurers to spread risk and drive down prices.
One increasingly popular instrument is so-called catastrophe
bonds which are sold by insurers to share risks they take on for
covering natural disasters.
John Nelson, chairman of Lloyd's of London insurance market,
said last month the trend helped to fund expansion but that if
not properly supervised, it could undermine the sector's
stability.
"It's important not to overstate these developments," Julian
Adams, the sector's top regulator in Britain, told a gathering
at Lloyds of London on Wednesday.
"Some of these alternative structures have been a feature of
the market for almost twenty years, so it's hardly a completely
new phenomenon," Adams, deputy chief executive of the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority added.
Such changes may pose questions for some incumbent firms'
existing business models but these on their own don't make a
case for regulatory intervention, Adams said.
"In raising these questions we do not see that these issues
are necessarily insurmountable barriers which create a case for
regulatory intervention," Adams added.