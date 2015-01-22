LONDON Jan 22 European Union rules from 2016 to
keep insurance companies stable will not be an excuse for
regulators to ramp up capital requirements for insurers in
Britain, a senior Bank of England official said on Thursday.
The so-called Solvency II rules aim to make sure insurers
such as Prudential and Aviva in Britain hold
enough capital to honour policyholder commitments even when
markets turn sour.
"The PRA believes the UK industry is in a good
position," BoE executive director for insurance supervision,
Paul Fisher, told a Westminster Business Forum conference.
"We are therefore not looking to use Solvency II as an
opportunity to raise capital requirements across the board. We
can't and won't gold plate," Fisher said.
He also said the new regulatory regime in Britain and Europe
would not look to fix firms' business models to be identical,
nor to restrict the level of innovation across the market.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)