LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England said on
Friday that it would apply new European Union insurance
regulations "proportionately", following industry fears that the
central bank might seek to add extra rules for companies based
in Britain.
The so-called Solvency II rules, which take effect in 2016,
aim to ensure that insurers such as Britain's Prudential
and Aviva hold enough capital to honour policyholder
commitments even when markets turn sour.
In a statement on Friday about how he intended to police the
rules, BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said the British
insurance industry already managed risks in the way the rules
intended, unlike elsewhere in Europe.
"Solvency II must be applied proportionately, with the
emphasis on substance over form, if we are to maintain our focus
as a forward-looking and judgement-based regulator," he said.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said there would be "robust
implementation" of the rules, which he called "revolutionary".
In January, a senior BoE official, Paul Fisher, said the
central bank did not intend to use the new rules to require
insurers to hold more capital has a buffer against losses.
"We can't and won't gold-plate," Fisher said, dismissing
suggestions Britain might implement a tougher version of the EU
rules.
However, the BoE has said that it is considering subjecting
the insurance industry to some of the tougher rules that it has
imposed on British banks since the financial crisis.
Senior insurance executives will face higher levels of
scrutiny. And earlier this week a new member of the BoE's
Financial Policy Committee, Alex Brazier, said there could be a
case to make insurers undergo bank-style stress tests.
