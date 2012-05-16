LONDON May 16 Following are highlights of Bank of England policymakers' remarks at a news conference to present the central bank's quarterly inflation report.

Quotes are Governor Mervyn King's unless otherwise stated.

ON DEFICIT FINANCING IN SOME EURO ZONE COUNTRIES:

"If you've got countries, which have lost so much competitiveness, that are having to continue to borrow from abroad without any end in sight, someone has to be prepared to finance that, and what happened in the second half of last year was that the private flows financing external deficit have been replaced by official flows. They can't go on indefinitely, otherwise the debt burdens become unsustainable. Some means have to be found for ensuring that those flows get reversed."

DALE ON Q1 GDP DATA:

"There are a number of indicators which you can look at that point to a somewhat stronger pattern of growth or stronger level of activity in Q1 than is currently estimated by the ONS. One of those would be the business surveys for both manufacturing and services.

"I don't think there is a sort of huge distance between the two of us. Both the ONS data and these other indicators are pointing to an economy which is growing weakly, which is growing less strongly than either households or companies want to see."

ON RETURNS FROM QE TO REAL ECONOMY:

"We don't have any serious concerns that there dimishing returns (from QE)... The circumstances in which you carry out asset purchases can certainly affect its impact, but I don't think that in and of themselves there are inevitably diminishing returns."

ON MONETARY STIMULUS:

"The real question is how much monetary stimulus we inject into the economy and I think what's quite important that people don't run away with the thought that because there are uncertainties and unexpected things happen therefore we should abandon the view that the major instruments of macroeconomic policy can work. They can work and the MPC will have to make a judgment month by month as to whether it does or does not want to inject more monetary stimulus."

DALE ON EFFECTS OF QUEEN'S JUBILEE AND THE OLYMPICS:

"Underlying quarterly output growth (in Q2) will be around something in the order of 0.5 percent stronger than the headline measure will show.

"We will then see that in the Q3 data we will go back to normal and will see a bounceback in growth.

"Trying to work out exactly how the Olympics will affect output growth is very difficult.

"Our best guess is that it is likely to boost growth somewhat. Our best guess, when you look at the headline numbers, underlying growth will be around half a percentage point stronger than the headline measure in Q2.

"In Q3 the combination of the bounceback from the Jubilee and the Olympics means that you could see growth exaggerated by slightly more than half a percentage point and then you'll get back to a weakening in Q4."

ON ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAMME:

"What's happening in the euro area will affect our asset purchase programme via our judgment about the outlook for inflation and growth in the medium term, but if there were to be major developments in the euro area there are all sorts of ways in which we might have to respond and I don't want to limit it or to restrict it or to link it one-to-one to the asset purchase programme."

ON STERLING'S DEPRECIATION:

"The developments in recent weeks have not been entirely unexpected given what is happening in the euro area. We have to accept that and feed that into our judgment as to what we should do for own policy.

"There is no doubt that the big depreciation - 25 percent - that is still intact broadly speaking (and) is a vital part of the rebalancing, it is an absolutely essential part."

ON THE EURO ZONE:

"We have been through a big global financial crisis, the biggest downturn in world output since the 1930s, the biggest banking crisis in this country's history, the biggest fiscal deficit in our peacetime history, and our biggest trading partner, the euro area, is tearing itself apart without any obvious solution.

"The idea that we could reasonably hope to sail serenely through this with growth close to the long-run average and inflation at 2 percent strikes me as wholly unrealistic. We're bound to be buffetted by this and affected by it."

ON EURO AREA'S PROBLEMS:

"Whatever happens, there are major problems ahead, there are credit losses to be realised and however they choose a solution here, it is going to be a very difficult path to go through because countries like Germany and the Netherlands have yet to face up to their rebalancing."

ON UK BANKS' CAPITAL:

"Rather than pay out cash distributions now, whether to employees or to shareholders, keep the cash in the bank... It means you are not running down the capital of the bank and keep the money that might have been paid out to shareholders in the bank - the shareholders have a claim on it, they haven't lost the money in any sense - to give the bank just that bit more of protection when the storm comes."

ON U.S. PRESSURE ON EURO ZONE:

"I have been very struck by the time and attention which our American colleagues have devoted to thinking about the euro area and pressing our colleagues in the euro area to get a grip on it."

ON BANKS' FINANCING:

"One of the reasons for being concerned about the impact of the euro area's long-term refinancing operations, if that were regarded as a solution and nothing else were done, is that it would create a large number of banks utterly dependent on central bank financing.

"Our banks are seen as standalone banks that can raise money from the private sector. Although it is not cheap and it is not easy, that is what they have to do."

ON SOLVENCY PROBLEMS AND ECB:

"What is so depressing about it is that this is a re-run of the debates in 2007/2008 - these are not liquidity problems, they are solvency problems. The imbalances between countries in the euro area have created creditors and debtors and at some point the credit losses will need to be recognised and absorbed and shared around and until that is done then there will not be a resolution. That is why just kicking the can down the road is not an answer.

"The European Central Bank has performed heroically in trying to buy time but that time hasn't been to put in place fundamental underlying solutions."

ON CREDIT CONDITIONS:

"In particular the impact on the supply potential of the economy from the breakdown in credit conditions may well be holding back the supply potential of the economy but I don't think that will be there still in 10, 15, 20 years but it may well be there over the next two to three years."

ON RETURNING TO PRE-CRISIS TREND AND SPARE CAPACITY:

"There is no obvious reason to believe that we can't get back to the level of output that we were on the pre-crisis trend path, but it may take 10, 15 or maybe even 20 years to get there.

"It doesn't follow from that that over the next two to three years that there is a vast amount of spare capacity that you can just put your foot on the accelerator (and) use up in order to expand output."

ON TAKE-HOME PAY:

"The outlook for consumer spending ... given where we are now the outlook is conditional on the likely recovery on real take-home pay. That has been squeezed very sharply over the past couple of years.

"We see futher rises in gas prices later this year, there were some changes in the Budget which put up tobacco duties so we see a slightly higher inflation rate than we had thought in February as a result of those specific pieces of information, and therefore that will mean that the rate of recovery of take-home pay will be a little slower over the next six to 12 months than we had thought in February. It's not a very big deal but it certainly affects it and has altered our forecasts for both inflation and indeed growth."

ON MORE QE:

"The balance of risks around the target two to three years from now is broadly evenly balanced. You can make an argument for doing more asset purchases or indeed an argument for making fewer asset purchases.

"It is perfectly reasonable that the decision we took last week is consistent with the outlook for inflation and that is ultimately what has to drive our decisions."

ON EURO ZONE BREAK-UP PLANNING:

"Contingency plans are being discussed and have been for some considerable time between the government, the Bank of England and the FSA and that will continue.

"Of course, the Financial Policy Committee has been thinking quite carefully about the measures that banks should be taking in order to protect themselves against some of the consequences of the difficulties we've seen in the euro area."

ON MPC'S DIFFICULT CHOICES:

"The choice facing the MPC continues to be a difficult one. And the task is made harder by the degree of uncertainty about the paths that output and inflation will follow. But the big picture is clear and hasn't changed since February."

"We don't know when the storm clouds will move away. But there are good reasons to believe that growth will recover and inflation will fall back."

ON GRADUAL RECOVERY IN OUTPUT:

"Rather than focusing on quarter-to-quarter movements in output or inflation which are impossible to judge, the MPC focuses on the bigger picture.

"That bigger picture is of a gradual recovery in output and of subdued domestic cost pressures, meaning that inflation is likely to fall back as external influences fade."

ON FINANCIAL SECTOR HEADWINDS:

"The economy will continue to face strong headwinds over the forecast period. Underlying concerns about balance sheets, especially in the financial sector with its exposure to the euro area, mean that the path of recovery is likely to be slow and uncertain."