LONDON Nov 14 Britain faces the "unappealing"
mix of a weak recovery and high inflation, the Bank of England's
chief warned on Wednesday, adding that the Bank could still
restart its bond buying programme to stimulate the economy.
Governor Mervyn King also batted back criticism of the
decision to transfer back to the government the interest paid by
the government on the bonds the BoE bought as part of its
stimulus programme.
"We face the rather unappealing combination of a subdued
recovery with inflation remaining above target for a while,"
King told the news conference presenting the central bank's
latest inflation and growth forecasts.
The Inflation Report showed that inflation was likely to be
significantly higher over the next 18 months than expected in
August, posing a barrier to further policy stimulus.
King said that the outlook for inflation was the main reason
why the policymakers decided to stop the purchases of gilts in
November.
He reiterated that there were limits to what monetary policy
could do to boost an economy undergoing far-reaching adjustments
after the financial crisis amid severe headwinds from the euro
zone debt crisis.
"But the (Monetary Policy) Committee has not lost faith in
asset purchases as a policy instrument, nor has it concluded
that there will be no more purchases," he said.