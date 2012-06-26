* Bank of England governor King pessimistic about euro zone
By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON, June 26 Britain's economic outlook has
worsened markedly in the space of just six weeks due to the
deepening euro zone crisis and signs that a global slowdown is
taking root in the United States and emerging markets, the Bank
of England said on Tuesday.
BoE Governor Mervyn King told legislators the world is not
yet halfway through the financial crisis that began in 2008, and
that Britain risked a downward spiral as businesses continue to
put off investment due to the turmoil in the euro zone.
His comments bolster expectations that the BoE will launch a
new round of asset purchases next month under its quantitative
easing programme, and suggested the central bank and British
government may need to come up with further measures.
Evoking the depression-ridden 1930s, King said it would be
difficult to overcome the hit to confidence from the "black
cloud" of uncertainty with consumer and business spending alone.
"We are in the middle of a deep crisis, with enormous
challenges to put our own banking system right and challenges
for the rest of the world that they are struggling with," King
told parliament's Treasury Committee.
Britain's economy slipped into its second recession since
the start of the financial crisis around the turn of the year
and fears of a longer slump have been rising as companies hold
back investment and exports suffer from the euro zone crisis.
The government and BoE announced two schemes on June 14 to
get credit flowing through the economy, but finance minister
George Osborne remains under pressure to increase spending to
jump-start growth. Osborne announced on Tuesday that he would
cancel a planned rise in fuel duty, providing some relief for
hard-pressed consumers and businesses.
An unexpected leap in borrowing in May, however, highlighted
the constraints for the government, which has pledged to erase a
budget deficit still at around 8 percent of GDP.
Speaking two days before a European Union summit at which
measures to spur growth will be a focus, King called on euro
zone countries to finally accept that some of the huge debt pile
will never be paid back.
"I am pessimistic (about the euro zone outlook). I am
particularly concerned because over two years now we have seen
the situation in the euro area get worse and the problem being
pushed down the road," King said.
"In the last six weeks ... I am very struck by how much has
changed since we produced our May Inflation Report," he added.
GLOBAL WORRIES
Earlier this month, the central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee voted 5-4 against buying more government bonds with
newly created money to boost the economy. King was one of those
favouring buying another 50 billion pounds of gilts, to take the
total to 375 billion pounds.
"The remarks of Sir Mervyn King and other MPC members are
pretty grim, and fan belief that the Bank of England is likely
to pull the Quantitative Easing lever again in July," said IHS
Global Insight economist Howard Archer.
Policymakers Ben Broadbent and Spencer Dale - who both voted
against more stimulus in June - and David Miles all identified
the euro zone debt crisis as the main threat to Britain's
economy in their annual reports to
parliament.
Chief economist Dale said he thought easing credit costs
might be a better option to help the economy, while Broadbent
also said he would take new schemes designed to do so into
account when deciding how to vote next month.
The new 'funding for lending' scheme - designed to lower
banks' funding costs in return for more lending to companies and
households by allowing them to swap illiquid assets for more
liquid ones - should be up and running within weeks, King said.
LASTING DAMAGE?
Britain has not recovered from the 2008/2009 slump, which
left many Britons worse off. Now, fears are rising that a
prolonged recession will do lasting damage to the economy.
"What has particularly concerned me in the last several
months - why I have voted for more easing policy - was my
concern about the worsening I see in the position in Asia and
other emerging markets," King said.
"And my colleagues in the United States are more concerned
than they were at the beginning of the year about what is
happening to the American economy," he added.
The central bank governor remained adamant that QE cash
injections could still stimulate the economy.
"We haven't run out of road in terms of our basic policy
weapon, asset purchases, and we are prepared to use that if
necessary," King said.
But he agreed with the view of the Bank for International
Settlements - published in its annual report on Sunday - that
ultra-low interest rates pose dangers in the long run, and said
monetary policy alone would not end the crisis.