By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON Oct 9 Monetary policy cannot prop up
Britain's economy forever, and export-driven growth will be hard
to achieve at a time when much of the rest of the world is
pursuinig the same strategy, BoE Governor Mervyn King said on
Tuesday.
The Bank of England has bought almost 375 billion pounds
($600 billion) of government bonds to support the UK economy
after the worst financial crisis since the 1930s, and King said
there was no immediate barrier to stop it doing more.
But ultimately policymakers could not be "entirely sanguine"
about using loose monetary to bring forward economic demand
indefinitely, King said in a question and answer session after a
speech at the London School of Economics.
"There is no technical limit on the asset purchases ...
(but) I think there is a deeper question about whether there are
limits to what monetary policy as such can do."
King added that the immediate consequence of this for BoE
policy was not clear, and most economists expect the central
bank to approve more stimulus at November's meeting.
In the past, King has said Britain's economy faces a slow
readjustment to a more export-oriented economy - even if loose
monetary policy can ease some of the pain - and on Tuesday he
said this was made harder by the fact that other countries were
trying to do the same.
King travels to the International Monetary Fund's annual
meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, and he said that he wanted to
bring up the issue of global imbalances between countries with
trade surpluses and deficits when he was there.
"It's still the case that there are significant imbalances,
particularly within the euro area, but also in other parts of
the world economy," he said. "The strategy of reducing domestic
spending and relying more on external demand is facing a real
problem because not everyone can do it at the same time."
In his speech, King also said the current difficulties
resolving Europe's economic problems bore a comparison with the
disputes in the 1920s over German war reparations that was "too
poignant to dwell on".
INFLATION TARGET
Most of King's speech focused on inflation targeting and
whether British monetary policy should have been tighter before
the crisis.
So-called macroprudential regulatory tools - of the type
that the BoE is now getting its hands on - would be the main
line of defence against a future crisis, for example by putting
a limit on banks' leverage, King said. Macroprudential
regulation seeks to prevent a financial crisis by regulating the
banking systems rather than individual banks.
But on their own they may not be enough, and future interest
rates may have to be set higher than would be needed purely to
keep inflation close to the bank's 2 percent target, he added.
"It would be sensible to recognise that there may be
circumstances in which it is justified to aim off the inflation
target for a while in order to moderate the risk of financial
crises," King said.
The BoE governor concluded that higher interest rates in
Britain would probably not have been enough to prevent the
financial crisis that hit the country hard.
"Much of this was outside the control of UK policymakers and
reflected developments in the world economy," he said.
Some economists and parts of the media have criticised the
Bank of England for keeping monetary policy too loose in the run
up to the crisis, fuelling a credit and house price bubble.
However, financial markets believe the BoE is highly
unlikely to raise interest rates from their record low of 0.5
percent before then.
The International Monetary Fund on Monday sharply downgraded
its forecasts for the UK economy to a contraction of 0.4 percent
this year and tepid growth of 1.1 percent in 2013, and King said
he expected "a slow gradual recovery".
A mix of government austerity, the crisis in parts of the
euro zone and an overhang of indebtedness from before the global
financial crisis are weighing on Britain's prospects, according
to the IMF.