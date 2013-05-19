* Says decisions must still be taken month-by-month
* Carney expected to introduce long-term guidance
* King warns housing plan must be temporary
* Recovery still needs help, banks on the mend
By William Schomberg
LONDON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King has urged successor Mark Carney not to bring to Britain his
trademark policy of spelling out how long interest rates will
remain low.
King also said the bank could not be run as "a one-man
show," a sign of concern at high expectations that the arrival
of the Canadian will lead to a quick fix for Britain's slow
economy.
In an interview with Sky News television broadcast on
Sunday, King praised Carney, saying Britain was fortunate to
have him. "I think everyone will admire what he will achieve,"
he said before sending a message to his successor.
"He will work with the rest of the Monetary Policy
Committee. It's not a one-man show," King said. "There is a very
strong team of people here in the Bank of England which I have
built up over 20 years."
King, who steps down at the end of June, said he was
confident the bank under Carney would make the right judgments
but he stressed his opposition to one of the changes that the
Canadian is expected to make - signalling how long interest
rates will remain low.
"What none of us can know of course, is what the right
decisions will be down the road," King said. "They will have to
made month-by-month, according to how the economy develops, and
I am sure that they will make the right decision."
Carney was chosen as the next Bank of England governor last
year by finance minister George Osborne who hailed the former
Goldman Sachs banker as "the outstanding central banker of his
generation."
Osborne has asked Carney to report to him on the merits of
adopting a system of signals about interest rates similar to
that used in the United States.
There, the Federal Reserve has said interest rates will not
go up unless unemployment falls or inflation expectations rise
to specific levels.
Carney took what was seen as a bold step by adopting a
similar policy in 2009 at the Bank of Canada, before the Fed's
move, in an attempt to persuade households and businesses that
the cost of borrowing was not going to rise in the near future.
But King and other Bank of England policymakers have warned
that "forward guidance" risks undermining the credibility of a
central bank if it has to change course more quickly than
expected on interest rates. Getting agreement on how guidance
could be used in Britain will be Carney's first big challenge.
CONCERN ABOUT HOUSING PLAN
In the interview with Sky, King expressed concern that a
flagship British government scheme to boost mortgage lending
must not become permanent like in the United States.
"We do not want what the United States have, which is a
government-guaranteed mortgage market, and they are desperately
trying to find a way out of that position," he said.
King also said more needed to be done to nurse the British
economy back to health after some recent signs of
recovery.
"We will need to do more to use up the spare capacity, and
to get back to a healthy, growing economy. But we are in a
recovery period now," he said.
King has voted for more BoE bond buying in recent months but
most of the bank's policymakers oppose the idea.
He said the single biggest risk to Britain's nascent
economic recovery was the crisis in the euro zone which was
unlikely to be growing quickly "for a long while."
Britain's banks were on track to return to health after a
series of reforms prompted by the financial crisis and which
would be complete in one or two years' time.
"If we can get to end of this process, then we will have
revolution in the way in which banking is handled and we will be
able to be proud again of British banking," he said.