LONDON Nov 28 Britain's economic outlook
is significantly weaker than three months ago and growth is
likely to be flat over the next two quarters due to the fallout
from the euro zone crisis, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King
wrote in a document published on Monday.
"The outlook for output growth in the near term is
considerably weaker than even three months ago," he said in an
annual report released by the central bank.
"It now seems likely that the level of output will be
broadly flat over the next six months."
He blamed the euro zone crisis and the associated tensions
in global financial markets that have hit world trade and eroded
business and consumer confidence.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)