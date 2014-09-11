By David Milliken
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 British banks need to prepare
for the risk of financial market turmoil when central banks end
unconventional monetary policy such as asset purchases, the Bank
of England said on Thursday.
Don Kohn, a former vice-chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve
who now serves on the BoE's main risk watchdog, told British
banks to guard against the risk of defaults, sharp rises in
market interest rates and illiquid assets as monetary policy
returns to normal after the financial crisis.
British banks should also expect to have to raise more
capital, to ensure they can be broken up without cost to
taxpayers if they run into difficulty in future, Kohn said.
The remarks from Kohn come as BoE Governor Mark Carney has
said that the time for British interest rates to rise is getting
nearer, and as the BoE's Financial Policy Committee considers
whether to issue new quarterly recommendations to banks on Oct.
2.
The BoE has said it will not start to sell down its 375
billion pounds ($609 billion) of quantitative easing asset
purchases until it has raised interest rates well above their
current 0.5 percent.
But markets got a taste of the potential turmoil earlier
this year when there was speculation that the Fed might slow its
purchases, and markets expect the BoE to start to raise interest
rates early next year.
Speaking to the British Bankers' Association, which
represents high-street lenders, Kohn said the end of
unconventional monetary policy should come when the British
economy was healthy.
"Exit is likely to be a positive event for the UK economy
and financial markets. It will probably occur in the context of
continued good gains in output and employment, so your customers
will be borrowing more but at the same time better able to
repay," he said.
But there could be nasty surprises. "Exit is not without its
risks and dangers, especially after a long period of very low
interest rates and low market volatility. And exit is likely to
occur at different times in different jurisdictions globally,
adding to the complexity and potential complications."
Kohn said that interest rate margins were very narrow in
some sectors, and that British households were still highly
indebted. Market interest rates could also rise sharply once
central banks stopped buying or holding government bonds.
"Central bank purchases of longer-term assets, including
gilts, have driven down term premia ... suggesting the
adjustment at the long end of the curve could be especially
sharp," he said.
Some funds invested in bonds might also prove to be illiquid
if many investors tried to withdraw their money as bond prices
tumbled, he added, touching on a theme previously addressed by
BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe.
Banks also needed to be prepared for the BoE to raise
capital requirements further, Kohn said.
"You can expect us to require more capital at every stage of
the business cycle - more than you held before the crisis and
more than you might hold if left to your own devices and the
discipline of the market," he said.
($1 = 0.6157 British Pounds)
(Editing by Toby Chopra)