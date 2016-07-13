LONDON, July 13 British households' demand for mortgage lending and consumer credit picked up significantly in the run-up to last month's vote to leave the European Union, central bank data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the consumer-led nature of British economic growth.

The Bank of England's quarterly survey of lenders showed demand for mortgage lending in the second quarter rose to its highest level since the first three months of 2015, but banks expected growth to slow in the third quarter.

The survey of banks and building societies was conducted between May 23 and June 10, a couple of weeks before the June 23 vote to leave the EU.

The BoE reported that enthusiasm for credit card lending and other unsecured loans also picked up, while the availability of business loans was expected to stay flat.

The BoE has taken steps on Tuesday to ensure British banks keep lending as the financial consequences of the country's decision to leave the European Union began to materialise, lowering the amount of capital banks must hold in reserve. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)