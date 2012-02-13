LONDON Feb 13 Britain's top banks fell
short of their government targets to lend to small businesses
last year, Bank of England data showed on Monday, dealing a blow
to the Conservative-led coalition's hopes to get credit flowing
through the economy to boost growth.
The BoE said the five banks that signed up to the Project
Merlin deal failed to meet their target for lending to small and
medium-sized businesses, making 74.9 billion pounds available,
around 1 billion pounds below the 76 billion pound target.
However, banks exceeded their target for lending to all
businesses, making a total of 214.9 billion pounds in credit
available in 2011, above their 190 billion pound target.
The figures confirm data published by the British Bankers'
Association on Friday.
The Conservative-led coalition government struck a deal
with Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, HSBC
, Barclays and Santander UK last year
to boost lending to businesses, but the scheme has been
criticised for doing little to alleviate tight lending
conditions for firms.
The BoE's own data showed net lending fell by 9.6 billion
pounds last year.