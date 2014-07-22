LONDON, July 22 The Bank of England said on
Tuesday that it would consult with banks for four weeks longer
than planned about how it should set leverage ratios, after
lawmakers said the original period was too short.
The BoE proposed on July 11 that Britain's biggest banks
should set aside more capital than planned under global rules
being drawn up to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis, and
launched a consultation on how this should work.
Last week the chairman of parliament's Treasury Select
Committee, Andrew Tyrie, said the initial consultation period of
around four weeks was too short.
"Given the concerns you expressed ... and to avoid any
suggestion that these important proposals have not been
adequately and properly considered, the (BoE) has decided to
extend the period for responses," BoE Governor Mark Carney wrote
in a letter to Tyrie published by the central bank.
He added that the BoE was not legally obliged to conduct the
consultation, which will now close on Sept. 12. The BoE expects
to publish its final review of the role of leverage ratios in
bank capital frameworks in November.
Tyrie said in a statement that he welcomed the BoE's change
of heart.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)