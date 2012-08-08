LONDON Aug 8 The Libor system as a measure of
interbank lending costs has ceased to work since the financial
crisis and a fix needs to be found to support existing contracts
based on the rate, Bank of England governor Mervyn King said on
Wednesday.
Britain has set out to reform the key interest rate that was
rigged by a number of banks, including Barclays, in a
transatlantic scandal that is threatening to seriously damage
London's reputation as a financial centre.
The scandal has sparked a blame game among market watchdogs
in the United States and Britain who are now calling for direct
regulation of the benchmark, which is currently compiled and
overseen by the banking industry.
A single interbank borrowing rate had ceased to exist since
the financial crisis as banks were now assessed according to
their individual credit risks, King said during a news
conference presenting the central bank's latest forecasts.
"So the idea of having a panel to sort out what is the
interbank lending rate no longer makes any sense," he said.
A British government review launched last week is looking at
the potential for alternative rate-setting processes and how to
move to a new regime, which may take some time as many long-term
contracts are pegged to Libor, the London interbank offered
rate.
King also highlighted the need to find a bridging solution.
"Since there is an enormous stock of contracts, getting on
for half a trillion dollars in assets which are derivative
linked to Libor, then the question is how can you ensure that
the Libor system keeps going in order to support that stock of
existing contracts," he said.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has
been calculating and distributing the rates for the British
Bankers Association since 2005, when it acquired previous
calculating agent Telerate.