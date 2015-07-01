By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON, July 1 The Bank of England's risk
watchdog will extend its focus beyond making banks more stable
to look at the lack of liquidity in fixed-income markets, which
are now braced for more volatility as bonds price in eventual
interest rate rises.
The Bank's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said in its
twice-yearly report on Wednesday that some markets had become
less liquid to cope with heavy sell-offs, but the reasons for
this were "not yet well understood".
The BoE said it was conducting a review into markets that
will report back in September.
Widening its focus to include markets takes the FPC into the
territory of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.
"While the resilience of the institutions at the core of the
financial system has continued to strengthen, risks are shifting
to the markets that connect them, and to the infrastructure that
underpins them," BoE Governor Mark Carney told reporters.
Investors wrongly assumed they could easily sell bonds at
any time, the FPC said.
Regulators were alarmed by episodes of extreme volatility in
bond markets like last year's "taper tantrum" in U.S.
Treasuries, and are unsure whether or how to react.
"Volatility is moving back towards historic averages. It
feels a little more sharp as it's been suppressed for quite a
period of time," Carney said.
He noted a doubling of activity by asset managers, who are
having to find more liquidity, and the FPC's review has surveyed
135 asset managers in Britain.
The worry is that when interest rates begin rising, the
repricing of bonds could lead to "persistent dislocations" in
markets used for financing companies, he said.
"This is one reason why the FPC is interested in the
activities of asset managers," Carney said.
Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec, said liquidity had
been reduced for some time before being unearthed by recent
market flows. "That's what a lot of our traders have been saying
for a while."
REGULATORS CLASH
Central bankers and market watchdogs have clashed over what,
if anything, should be done to alleviate reduced liquidity, such
as curbing outflows from bond funds in extreme sell-offs.
Some central bankers have suggested they could step in to
provide liquidity but market regulators say this would hinder
markets from adjusting to new circumstances like higher rates.
Carney said any action must be "evidence-based" as liquidity
finds a "new normal" level.
"If it's a period of adjustment, it may be better to just
let that flow through, but if it's going to mean that markets
are not functioning effectively ... we should do something about
it," Carney said.
"We are open-minded about how it's going to evolve and
therefore open-minded about what, if anything, should be done to
correct it."
Market watchdogs say curbs on investors taking their money
out of funds during extreme sell-offs are tried and tested,
meaning no new intervention is needed.
Carney said it would be "somewhat surprising" if such
liquidity management rules and strategies put in place by asset
managers during pre-crisis years of higher "false" liquidity
were still "ideally suited" to today's market.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)