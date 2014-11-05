MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON Nov 5 Broker-dealers and central counterparties that provide critical financial services to Britain's economy are now able to apply for access to Bank of England funds that were previously largely restricted to banks, the BoE said on Wednesday.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said in June that he wanted to offer access to BoE funds to a wider range of financial firms that are exposed to liquidity risks as a way of making the financial system less fragile. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.