LONDON Nov 5 Broker-dealers and central counterparties that provide critical financial services to Britain's economy are now able to apply for access to Bank of England funds that were previously largely restricted to banks, the BoE said on Wednesday.

BoE Governor Mark Carney said in June that he wanted to offer access to BoE funds to a wider range of financial firms that are exposed to liquidity risks as a way of making the financial system less fragile. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)