LONDON, July 26 British financial institutions
showed very little appetite on Tuesday for liquidity from the
Bank of England, which allotted the smallest amount in a repo
operation since they began in their current form in February
2014.
Lenders bid for and received just 75 million pounds ($98
million) of six-month central bank funds at the BoE's Bank Rate,
currently 0.5 percent. This was down from a total 250 million
pounds last week.
After Britain voted to leave the European Union last month,
the central bank said it would hold the repos on a weekly rather
than a monthly basis until September.
($1 = 0.7616 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce)