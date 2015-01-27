Australia shares slide as banks turn lower; NZ edges down
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
LONDON Jan 27 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it had apppointed Alex Brazier, currently private secretary to Governor Mark Carney, to the Financial Policy Committee.
Brazier will become executive director for financial stability strategy and risk on March 16 and join the FPC on April 1, filling a vacancy left by the departure of former BoE chief economist Spencer Dale, the BoE said in a statement.
It also said it had appointed Sam Woods as executive director for insurance supervision, effective April 7, who previously served as director for financial stability strategy and risk. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: