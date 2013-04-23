LONDON, April 23 The outlook for Britain's
economy is picking up and while inflation remains a concern,
the Bank of England is right to take a flexible approach to
containing price growth, a top policymaker said on Tuesday.
"On balance, I think the outlook is now looking more
encouraging than for some time," said Ian McCafferty, a member
of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
In a speech to be delivered in Coventry, central England, he
cited improving credit conditions, an expected gradual recovery
in investment by businesses and encouraging signs from the
economies of United States and China.
"Of course, there remain substantial risks that may still
knock us off course, not least from the challenges facing the
euro area, and if required, the MPC stands ready to respond,"
McCafferty said.
Britain's economy is expected to grow just 0.6 percent this
year, according to the government's budget watchdog, despite the
Bank of England holding interest rates at a record low for four
years and spending 375 billion pounds on government bonds in an
attempt to get growth going again.
McCafferty said that while the risks of higher inflation
were more concerning, it was appropriate for the Bank of England
to tolerate above-target price growth over the next two years.
As long as the weaker pound helped boost exports or
reflected diminished fears among investors about riskier parts
of the world, "it would not be sensible to prevent the real
adjustment by tightening monetary policy".
However, should the decline in the pound reflect concerns
about the Bank of England's anti-inflation credibility, "then I
strongly believe that the case for accommodation is much
weaker," McCafferty said.
"So far, there is little evidence that inflation
expectations have become de-anchored, while domestic
inflationary pressures, in particular wage growth, remain very
subdued," he added.
McCafferty has voted against further bond-buying by the
central bank so far this year, along with the majority of the
MPC. In his speech on Tuesday, he limited his comments on the
programme to a defence of its effectiveness to date.
McCafferty also reiterated a view shared by other
policymakers that the impact of the Funding for Lending Scheme,
which seeks to encourage banks to lend by reducing their funding
costs was "likely to be more marked in coming months".