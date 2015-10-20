* BoE rate-setter urges colleagues not to fall behind the
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Oct 20 The Bank of England (BoE) must
not fall behind the curve when it comes to making its first
interest rate hike since before the financial crisis, according
a policymaker, who said Britain's robust economy has not been
damaged by slowing growth in China.
Ian McCafferty, the only member of the Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) who votes for higher interest rates, showed no
sign of softening his stance on Tuesday.
Despite more than two years of strong economic growth, the
BoE appears to be in no rush to raise borrowing costs with
inflation around zero. Eight of the nine MPC members have voted
to leave rates at their record low of 0.5 percent for the last
three months.
While acknowledging there were now greater risks from China
and emerging markets, McCafferty said there was little sign they
were hurting Britain's economy and the time had come to begin
raising rates.
The neutral interest rate - the level of interest rates
consistent with the economy growing at its trend rate with
stable inflation - is likely to rise gradually by 2017 as
headwinds to the economy fade.
"If we on the MPC are to achieve our ambition of raising
rates only gradually, so as to minimise the disruption to
households and businesses ... we need to avoid getting 'behind
the curve' with respect to the neutral rate," McCafferty said in
a speech at Bloomberg's London headquarters.
"And for me, that provides an additional justification not
to leave the start date for lift-off too late."
Financial markets are pricing in a British interest rate
hike only around the end of next year, but economists polled by
Reuters mostly think the BoE will move in early 2016.
BoE Governor Mark Carney has said a decision on a rate hike
will become clearer around the turn of the year.
McCafferty said he was not isolated among rate-setters. "The
differences between individual members of the MPC are those of
degree rather than of kind," he later told Bloomberg Television.
"As the minutes have stated, there are other members of the
MPC who are also looking at some of the risks that I have
identified...," he said.
Last week, MPC member, Kristin Forbes, said a slowdown in
China and other emerging markets should not block a rate hike.
McCafferty said it was easy to overstate how much Britain's
economy could be affected by the slowdown seen so far in China.
The BoE did not need to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise rates before acting itself, McCafferty said, although most
economists believe the Fed will move first.
Some indicators of British economic growth have cooled
recently. But McCafferty said tight credit conditions for
companies had "diminished markedly", with small firms broadening
their sources of finance away from banks while big companies
were dipping into capital markets.
The British government's push to eliminate the budget
deficit and the global economy's sub-par growth would continue
to weigh on growth. But improving business finance was
supporting the normalisation of the economy, he said.
