LONDON Aug 9 Bank of England policymaker Ian
McCafferty voted against resuming the central bank's government
bond purchases last week because he thinks it should take a
"more gradual" approach to economic stimulus.
The BoE will probably have to loosen monetary policy further
if the economy worsens, McCafferty said in a column published in
the British newspaper the Times on Tuesday. But it should do so
in a way that avoids fuelling inflation too much, he said.
Last week, the Bank of England cut interest rates for the
first time since 2009 and revived its bond purchases - so-called
quantitative easing - after a series of business surveys
suggested the economy was slowing after Britain voted to leave
the European Union.
McCafferty, one of the more hawkish members of the bank's
monetary policy committee, was one of three of the nine
committee members to vote against more QE. He said in Tuesday's
column he favoured a more gradual approach, because information
on how the economy was reacting to Britain's decision on the EU
was still "very limited".
He also said the current economic circumstances made it
harder to gauge the appropriate amount of policy stimulus.
Sterling hit a one-month low as markets focused on his
comments that more monetary easing would be required if the
economy worsens.
"If the economy proves to have turned down in line with the
initial survey signals, I believe that more easing is likely to
be required, but that can easily be delivered in coming months,"
McCafferty wrote.
But "until we are more certain of the balance between lower
growth and rising inflation", he said, loosening policy further
risked pushing inflation further above target. Weak survey data
had in the past proved to be "false friends", he said.
The BoE downgraded its forecast for growth in 2017 and 2018
and said it expected inflation to overshoot its 2 percent target
in 2018 and 2019.
"Bank rate can be cut further, closer to zero, and
quantitative easing can be stepped up. But until we know with
more certainty what we face, I prefer to learn as we go," he
wrote.
The resumption of the BoE's government bond purchases was
part of a broader and unexpectedly aggressive package announced
last week aimed at cushioning the blow from Britain's decision
to quit the EU.
The BoE also said last week most rate-setting members would
favour a further rate cut, to close to zero, if the economy
activity slowed in line with its forecasts.
($1 = 0.7696 pounds)
