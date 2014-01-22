NOTTINGHAM, England Jan 22 The Bank of England
sees no immediate need to raise interest rates even if
unemployment falls to 7 percent in the near future, a member of
its Monetary Policy Committee said in a speech on Wednesday.
Ian McCafferty's comments were the first from a Bank
policymaker after data on Wednesday showed the jobless rate fell
to 7.1 percent in the three months to November, drawing closer
to the Bank's 7 percent threshold for reviewing its policy.
He echoed the minutes of the BoE's January meeting, also
published on Wednesday, in which the central bank stressed it
would be in no rush to act to hike rates from a record low 0.5
percent.
"It is ... worth restating that the 7 percent unemployment
level is only a threshold, not a trigger, and that the MPC sees
no immediate need to increase interest rates even if 7 percent
were to be hit in the near future," McCafferty said.
Unemployment has fallen far faster than expected and the
latest numbers raised pressure on the central bank to tweak or
further clarify its "forward guidance" policy.
"The recovery is still in its early stages, and the
headwinds to growth linked to the financial crisis are likely to
persist for some time yet... When the time does come to reduce
the current degree of stimulus, it would be appropriate to do so
only gradually."
The conditions for a rebound in business investment are
falling into place, he said, reiterating the BoE's view that it
is key for Britain's economic recovery to prove sustainable.
However, he said that it was normal for business investment
to be lagging the pace of Britain's economic growth, currently
one of the strongest among industrialised nations.
"A broad-based recovery in activity - which must mean a
recovery in household spending, which accounts for 60 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) - is a prerequisite for a recovery
in business investment, not the other way round," McCafferty
added.
That might take a little time in coming, McCafferty said,
adding that more rapid investment growth may not show through
until late this year and into 2015.
McCafferty said he suspects official investment data will be
revised up more in line with other surveys, to show Britain in
the very early stages of an investment recovery.