LONDON Feb 18 Bank of England policymaker Ian
McCafferty said on Wednesday he thought the central bank should
keep interest rates on hold "for a time longer" to prevent the
risk of low inflation feeding into lower wage deals.
McCafferty voted for a rate hike for several months in late
2014 until he changed his mind in January and rejoined the
majority of policymakers at the BoE voting to keep borrowing
costs unchanged.
He told LBC radio that all the BoE's rate-setters agreed
that the next move in rates was likely to be an increase rather
than a cut.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by William Schomberg)