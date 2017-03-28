LONDON, March 28 Bank of England interest
rate-setter Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday he did not know
whether he would vote to increase borrowing costs at the next
meeting of the BoE's policymakers in May.
"The straight answer to that, Jamie, is I don't know,"
McCafferty said in response to a question from a listener during
a call-in show on LBC radio.
One BoE policymaker, Kristin Forbes, voted to raise rates
earlier this month because of growing inflationary pressures and
others said they would consider joining her depending on further
news about rising inflation and growth.
Since then, data has shown inflation hit 2.3 percent in the
year to February.
McCafferty told LBC that the BoE had said it had limited
tolerance for inflation rising above its 2 percent target.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg;
Editing by Andy Bruce)