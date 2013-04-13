* Bank of England's Miles: Fed, BoE policies similar despite
different remits
* Fed's Rosengren: U.S. inflation record stands up globally
* Comments follow tweaks by UK government to BoE goals
By Jonathan Spicer
BOSTON, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve and
the Bank of England have set monetary policy in similar ways
regardless of their contrasting official mandates, top British
and U.S. policymakers argued at a forum on how central banks can
lower unemployment.
David Miles, an external member of the Bank of England's
Monetary Policy Committee, on Saturday threw his weight behind
an argument made a day earlier by Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren.
Miles said the BoE's greater formal focus on inflation had
not led it to pursue a tighter monetary policy than that sought
by the U.S. central bank, which beyond inflation must also
consider unemployment.
Miles's comments come a few weeks after British finance
minister George Osborne tweaked the central bank's remit.
Osborne gave more explicit backing to the bank's practice of
ignoring short-term inflation overshoots. The changes also pave
the way for the next Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, to
use more aggressive communication strategies like those followed
by the Fed and the Bank of Canada, which he currently heads.
Miles, speaking on a panel at the Boston Fed alongside two
other Fed policymakers and Lars Svensson of Sweden's Riksbank,
played down the practical difference that central bank mandates
made. His speech drew on technical models he first presented
publicly in February.
"A wide range of weights placed upon real variables - output
and employment - in the central bank's objectives can today give
rise to rather similar monetary policies," he said.
"This might be an important part of the explanation for why
the Fed and the Bank of England, two central banks with rather
different formal objectives, have set monetary policy in such
similar - and extraordinary - ways," he added.
In officially keeping one eye on unemployment, the Fed is
unusual in a developed world where central banks such as the BoE
are typically tasked solely with maintaining price stability.
Rosengren, who like Miles is on the dovish wing of their
respective central banks, on Friday strongly defended the Fed's
dual mandate of full employment and price stability. He argued
the Fed's inflation record over the past 15-20 years has been as
good as or better than European central banks.
Highlighting the records of the BoE, the Riksbank and the
European Central Bank, Rosengren went so far as to suggest that
central banks that focused only on inflation may want to
consider adopting a U.S.-style dual mandate.
He said such a strategy would, for example, make it easier
to publicly explain buying bonds when inflation is running above
target, as that trio has done in the wake of the global
recession.
Miles is the strongest advocate of more asset purchases to
boost Britain's flagging economy at the UK central bank, and in
a television interview earlier this week he said monetary policy
should be "very, very expansionary".
On Saturday, he did not address the immediate outlook for
Britain's monetary policy or economy.